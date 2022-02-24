Bolsonaro gives a banana to the TSE and goes to the Alvorada “pen” – 02/23/2022

The kindness of ministers Fachin and Moraes who, 15 days ago, personally took to the Planalto Palace the invitation for Bolsonaro to attend their inauguration at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) was of no use.

After claiming “pre-established commitments” of an “extensive agenda”, at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, Bolsonaro went straight from Planalto to Alvorada, as he does every day, to meet the sect’s devotees in the “pen”.

At the same time that the captain was talking zucchinis with supporters, the ceremony began at the TSE for the inauguration in the presidency and vice of the two ministers who will command this year’s elections. At 7:08 pm, Bolsonaro retired to the official residence.

The president’s last appointment on the official agenda had been a hearing with the Union’s attorney general, Bruno Bianco, which ended at 4 pm.

Bolsonaro did not even bother to personally send a justification for refusing the invitation, a ritual that was carried out on Monday by the head of the Deputy Office of Agenda of the Personal Cabinet of the President of the Republic, Claudia Teixeira dos Santos Campos: “Considering pre-established commitments in his extensive agenda, the president, Jair Bolsonaro will not be able to participate in the said event.

The “extensive agenda” was more of a fake news, that is, a big lie in good Portuguese. In other words, the president gave a solemn banana to the TSE, as he has done since he took office.

Even absent, Bolsonaro was remembered in all the speeches, although his name was not mentioned.

Didn’t even have to. Who else could Minister Edson Fachin be addressing when he affirms that “malicious attacks against the elections constitute in themselves indirect attacks on democracy itself, taking into account that the disinformation circuit drives extremism. Brazil deserves more, the Electoral Justice shouts out of respect and warning: will not surrender”?

Faced with Bolsonaro’s repeated attack on the security of electronic voting machines and the widespread suspicion that he may not respect the result, Fachin sent several messages to the president:

“Respect for the polls, more than recognizing the dignity of the other, is also protecting the advance of civilization. Democracy is, and always has been, non-negotiable. (…) We will be relentless in the defense of the history of electoral justice. To be silent is to consent. “.

This clash promises strong emotions. The TSE Inspector General, Minister Mauro Campbell, also expressed himself in the same vein: “Electronic voting machines are auditable, yes, and they have never tampered with a single vote of any Brazilian voter, and anyone who wants to prove the opposite is always welcome “.

Bolsonaro has tried several times to “prove the opposite”, without succeeding, and for this very reason he is being sued in the Federal Supreme Court.

Last September 7, the president even tried to remove Minister Alexandre de Moraes, the new vice president of the TSE, from the court, when he launched the challenge:

“To tell you that, any decision made by Mr. Alexandre de Moraes, this president will no longer comply. it doesn’t exist anymore. Either the head of that power frames it or that power can suffer what we don’t want”.

What would it be, he did not say. The following day, he made a retraction written by former president Michel Temer, who was hastily summoned to Brasília.

But just the other day, Bolsonaro simply ignored an order from Minister Moraes to testify to the Federal Police in the fake news inquiry.

The constant attacks on the higher courts are not gratuitous. They seek to meet a demand from the president’s most faithful and radical electorate, who usually stand in the Alvorada’s playpen to hear his slogans – the same one he went to answer on Tuesday, so as not to go to the TSE’s inauguration.

This is the mood at the beginning of the election year, which is only bound to get worse. A note published today in the Radar column of Veja, by Robson Bonin, says that “Fachin and Barroso’s speeches set the government’s military wing on fire”.

In the text, as usual, the name of any military font does not appear. they only say “off”. I wonder why?

“The truth is that ministers Barroso, Fachin and Moraes got together, with the support of left-wing politicians and the majority of the press, to attack the president and make his re-election unfeasible,” the brave, anonymous military man told the columnist.

Which “military wing” of the government will be on fire? Even if you hardly ask me: what does the “military wing” have to do with elections? Whoever has wings is a samba school, but this year there will be no carnival.

Life goes on.