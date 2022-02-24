Bolsonaro government sees increased pressure to leave neutrality and condemn Russian action in Ukraine | Beautiful Megale

Bolsonaro and Putin | Alan Santos / PR

The escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine increased pressure on Brazil’s stance on the conflict. Members of the Bolsonaro government reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize the independence of separatist regions of Ukraine made Brazil begin to assess whether to position itself for condemning the Russian action. So far, the country has adopted a stance of neutrality, although Bolsonaro has said he is “in solidarity with Russia” on a visit to the country.

Government officials reported that any Russian gesture against Ukraine should accelerate this demonstration. Members of the Planalto Palace stated that the change in position will take place through adherence to resolutions by international bodies condemning Russian actions.

In an interview with Folha de S. Paulo, Ukraine’s ambassador to Brazil, Anatoliy Tkach, argued that the Bolsonaro government should condemn Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize separatist regions and send troops to these places. He further said that the responsibility for preventing the conflict from escalating needs to be shared by the entire international community.

This Wednesday, the German embassy in Brazil positioned itself in the same way.

