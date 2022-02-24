Bolsonaro sanctions law that punishes drivers who disclose traffic violations on the internet, says Planalto | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned a law this Wednesday (23) that includes punishments in the Brazilian Traffic Code for drivers who disclose video or image of traffic crimes or infractions that put their own lives and those of third parties at risk, reported the General Secretariat of the Presidency. The sanction will be published in the “Official Journal of the Union” this Thursday (24).

According to the new rule, anyone who publishes, in any means of dissemination, a visual record of a traffic crime or practices that put their own lives or third parties’ lives at risk will be punished with a very serious infraction. Publications with the aim of denouncing acts will be exempt.

The fine will be the same charged in the practice of “cracks” or competitions on public roads and dangerous maneuvers (R$ 2,934.70).

If the person responsible for the disclosure is also the driver of the vehicle in which the violation was committed, the agency may apply the suspension of the National Driver’s License (CNH) for 12 months. In case of recidivism, within two years, the driver’s license may be revoked.

In addition, penalties applied to infractions committed may be increased by one-third to one-half.

If the driver does not have a license, he will be prohibited from obtaining it for the period of suspension or revocation, as the case may be.

Complaints can be made by any citizen to the transit agencies, which will have up to 12 months after the disclosure of the content to investigate the case.

The president vetoed part of the law that determined that platforms that host the content and do not remove it, within 24 hours after notification, could be punished with a fine equivalent to the very serious infraction multiplied by 50.

According to the General Secretariat, the president vetoed the passage for “unconstitutionality and contrary to the public interest”.

“[O trecho] imposed on the platform the obligation of ‘prior censorship’ of the content posted by the user, in disagreement with the principles established by the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet, with the constitutional guarantee of due process of law and the right to freedom of expression, among others”, he said. the ministry.

The withdrawal of content published on social networks or in any other means does not exempt the offender from the application of the penalty.