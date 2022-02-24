Bolsonaro speaks for 20 minutes at event, but makes no mention of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine | Sao Jose do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

Before leaving for São Paulo, the president spoke with supporters in front of Palácio da Alvorada, but also did not mention the conflict in Eastern Europe.

Last week, Bolsonaro made an official trip to Russia. Alongside President Vladimir Putin, Bolsonaro said he is in solidarity with Russia, without specifying what that solidarity referred to. THE President’s statement created a strain on Brazilian diplomacyespecially with the United States.

The visit to the municipality in the interior of São Paulo was the president’s first public event after the Russian military actions against Ukrainian cities.

Dressed in the red shirt of América, the city’s football team, the president, who is a pre-candidate for reelection, used the speech to quote federal government programs, saying once again that he did not make mistakes in managing the pandemic and that he bought all the vaccines against Covid applied in the country, tell about its political trajectory and make veiled criticisms of left-wing countries on the South American continent.

Unlike Bolsonaro, Vice President Hamilton Mourão took a stand this morning saying that Brazil does not agree with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Brazil is not neutral. Brazil has made it very clear that it respects Ukraine’s sovereignty. So, Brazil does not agree with an invasion of Ukrainian territory. This is a reality”, said Mourão upon arrival at the Planalto Palace.

The invasion began in the early hours of Thursday (24), at Brasilia time, by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russians invaded from several points along the border. The action generates a military and diplomatic crisis in Europe unprecedented in this century.

In a note, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE) informed that it follows with “grave concern about the outbreak of military operations” by Russia against targets on the territory of Ukraine, but did not condemn the attacks.

“O Brazil calls for immediate suspension of hostilities and the initiation of negotiations leading to a diplomatic solution to the issue, based on the Minsk Accords and taking into account the legitimate security interests of all parties involved and the protection of the civilian population.”

Also according to the MRE note, “the Brazil remains engaged in multilateral discussions with a view to a peaceful solution, in line with the Brazilian diplomatic tradition and in the defense of solutions guided by the United Nations Charter and international law, especially the principles of non-intervention, sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and the peaceful settlement of disputes “.

* Contributed by Mariana Navarro

