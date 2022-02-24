Bolsonaro’s Solidarity with Putin Generates a Fair Exit at Itamaraty After Escalation of the Ukraine Crisis | Gerson Camarotti’s blog

Experienced diplomats stationed in Brazil and abroad believe that Itamaraty is experiencing an unprecedented fairness with the worsening of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

That’s because President Jair Bolsonaro’s erratic move to express “solidarity” with President Vladimir Putin during his trip to Moscow last week unbalanced Brazil’s traditional stance of neutrality in international conflicts.

To the blogVice President Hamilton Morão reinforced his individual position of concern about the situation in Ukraine more assertively than the Brazilian government itself.

“I think that we cannot accept interventions of this nature,” said Mourão.

Foreign diplomats heard by the blog and who represent Western countries evaluated the Brazilian position as timid in the face of the severity of the crisis.

The perception is that Brazil gambled wrong by not anticipating, last week, the escalation of Russian war movements.

Bolsonaro even declared that “coincidence or not” part of the troops left the border with Ukraine after his meeting with Putin.

In the perception of members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs itself, the official note from Itamaraty and Brazil’s position at the UN Security Council meeting would have gone unnoticed in any other situation.

Also because there is an understanding that the country is part of the BRICS, along with Russia.

“But the behavior of President Jair Bolsonaro left the Itamaraty in an embarrassing situation, because, after all, the president himself – who speaks for the country – declared the Brazilian position when mentioning solidarity with Russia”, highlighted a Brazilian diplomat stationed abroad.

In the perception of experienced Brazilian diplomats, the Itamaraty is currently limited in terms of action because of Bolsonaro’s personal position. Therefore, the more discreet stance at this time is seen as a pragmatic option.

“If you don’t have anything good to say or contribute, it’s better to be quiet, discreet. Not least because the Planalto sympathies are all with Putin and his warmongering, whose association with Bolsonaro helps to galvanize his base in Brazil”, observed this diplomat.