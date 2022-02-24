Boris Johnson promises ‘decisive’ response after Russian action in Ukrainian territory – News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the military attacks authorized by Russian President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine. The UK leader said he was ‘dismayed’ and promised an appropriate response from his Ukrainian allies.

“I am dismayed by the terrible events in Ukraine and have spoken with President Zelensky to discuss next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction in launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.





“The UK and our allies will respond decisively.”

The ongoing Russian military operation against several cities in Ukraine seeks to “destroy the Ukrainian state, take its territory by force and establish an occupation,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

In the text, the ministry urges the international community to “act immediately”. “Only united and strong actions can stop Ukraine’s aggression by Vladimir Putin,” he said.



