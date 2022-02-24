Brain cancer in children: know how to identify signs and symptoms of the disease – 23/02/2022

Around 80% of children and adolescents aged 1 to 19 years diagnosed with cancer are cured if the disease is identified early and treated properly. However, the disease represents the first cause of death (8% of the total) of the public in this age group in Brazil, according to the Inca (National Cancer Institute).

According to the institution, cancer in children differs by affecting the cells of the blood system and supporting tissues, while in adults it affects the cells of the epithelium, which are present in different organs.

Another difference is that childhood illness is not associated with environmental or lifestyle-related risk factors, such as smoking or heavy drinking. But the changes in the DNA of the cells, which undergo a mutation in the genetic material and remain with the embryonic characteristics.

Such changes can be inherited from the parents, but mutations transferred by the genetic load coming from the sperm or egg are rare. Hereditary cases represent a small portion of pediatric cancer incidences, approximately 10%.

Behavioral and physical signs

Image: iStock

In the case of brain cancer, the second most common type in children, the cause is abnormal growth of cells within the skull, which causes compression and damage to normal cells. Detection can be done through clinical, laboratory or radiological examinations. In addition, sudden changes in behavior can indicate the presence of a childhood tumor.

“There is a complex system of neuronal structures and pathways located in the center of our brain called limbic. If there is the formation of tumor tissue, behavioral changes can be observed, such as depression, uncontrolled laughter, mood swings and seizures”, he says. Ricardo Santos de Oliveira, pediatric neurosurgeon, Division of Neurosurgery, HCFMRP-USP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo).

Other signs of brain cancer, according to the specialist, are headaches, nausea, vomiting, blurred or double vision, dizziness, altered level of consciousness and trouble walking or handling objects. These symptoms point to the possible location of the tumor.

“Lesions growing in the region of the optic pathways will lead to the appearance of visual difficulty. In the motor area, problems in moving a part of the body, and in speech, in understanding or pronunciation”, explains the neurosurgeon.

Renata Barra, a pediatric oncologist at Pró-Saúde, who works at the Octávio Lobo Children’s Oncological Hospital, in Belém (PA), says that hydrocephalus also generates such symptoms.

“Let’s think that our brain is a closed box. If we have something inside it that starts to take up space, it will compress and put pressure, compromising the work of the cerebrospinal fluid that circulates between the head and the vertical spine.”

most common types

Childhood brain tumors usually develop in the central nervous system, whose most important organ is the brain. The three most commonly diagnosed types in the pediatric population are medulloblastoma and astrocytoma, which originate in the cerebellum, responsible for controlling movement, balance and posture, and ependymoma, which starts in the cells of the cerebral ventricles and impairs memory, learning, the senses and the spinal cord.

Regardless of the type, Brazil has a high incidence of the disease in the pediatric population, when compared to other countries. The Globocan project, developed by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), estimated that in 2020 Brazil concentrated 49% of registered cases of cancer in the brain and central nervous system in children up to 2 years old in South America. 14 years. In addition to 52.6% of deaths.

Definition of treatment

Image: iStock

From the diagnosis, the treatment procedures are defined depending on the typical changes in the DNA of the tumor cell. President of Sobope (Brazilian Society of Pediatric Oncology), Neviçolino Carvalho lists other factors that determine the choice of therapy. “It depends on age, histological type of tumor, molecular and genetic changes and whether there are associated genetic predisposition syndromes.”

He warns that the child must be carefully evaluated in a service capable of offering all the resources, in order to define the best treatment strategy.

Among the available therapies are from non-intervention with clinical and radiological follow-up to chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy and neurosurgery. There is also the option for precision medicine, which is based on molecular analysis techniques to identify the genetic alterations of the tumor.

According to Carvalho, pediatric tumors tend to respond better to the effects of chemotherapy. Consequently, the chances of cure are higher compared to adults, due to advanced age and possible comorbidities that may prevent the use of any medication to fight cancer. Thus, early diagnosis becomes even more important.

late effects

Although tumors diagnosed in childhood are more responsive to treatment, on the other hand, children are more susceptible to acute side effects, such as nausea, allergic reactions or drug intolerance, says Carlos Eduardo Ramos Fernandes, a pediatric oncologist at the AC Camargo Cancer Center ( SP).

He adds that the infant population is also more vulnerable to infections during periods of low immunity during therapy, as the immune system is still developing.

“The great concern is around the medium or long-term effects, called late, because the expectation is that the child, after achieving cure or remission of the disease, can live for decades. And reduce the risk of heart problems related to the treatment, or even to develop a second neoplasm, is fundamental in the decision of the therapy”, explains Fernandes.

Other possible late effects are lung, learning and fertility-related problems, as well as damage to bone development. But why can children suffer such sequels in adulthood? In addition to the body being in formation, the drugs and procedures applied in the treatment generate implications.

“Some chemotherapy drugs can induce other mutations in cells, facilitating the appearance of a second tumor throughout the child’s life. A similar situation is related to radiotherapy”, says the oncologist at AC Camargo.

In addition, “surgeries often need to be aggressive, removing tumor-free margins to prevent their relapse, generating changes in the body’s anatomy, aesthetics and in the functioning of organs”, he says.

So, it’s worth taking precautions. Parents of children must maintain strict control after cancer treatment, with regular and multidisciplinary medical follow-up for early detection of both a second tumor and a late effect.