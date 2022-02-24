‘Brazil does not agree with the invasion of Ukrainian territory’, says Mourão; Bolsonaro has not yet spoken | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro, in turn, has not yet commented on the subject. He chatted, as usual, with supporters in the playpen at Palácio da Alvorada. He didn’t mention the Russian invasion. Then he traveled to São José do Rio Preto (SP), where he took part in a motorcycle ride and gave a 20-minute speech. Again, nothing about the war in Eastern Europe.

Faced with Bolsonaro’s silence on the invasion, so far, it was Mourão who took a stand

“Brazil is not neutral. Brazil has made it very clear that it respects Ukraine’s sovereignty. So, Brazil does not agree with an invasion of Ukrainian territory. This is a reality”, said Mourão upon arrival at the Planalto Palace.

1 of 1 Mourão spoke to the press, upon arrival at the Planalto Palace, about the Russian invasion of Ukraine — Photo: Guilherme Mazui/g1 Mourão spoke to the press, upon arrival at the Planalto Palace, about the Russian invasion of Ukraine — Photo: Guilherme Mazui/g1

The invasion began in the early hours of Thursday (24), at Brasilia time, by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russians invaded from several points along the border. The action generates a military and diplomatic crisis in Europe unprecedented in this century.

Last week, Bolsonaro made an official trip to Russia. Alongside Putin, Bolsonaro said that he is in solidarity with Russia, without specifying what that solidarity referred to. The president’s statement created a strain on Brazilian diplomacy, especially with the United States.

Journalists at the entrance to the Planalto Palace asked how the vice president assesses the Russian attack. Mourão is a reserve general.

“We always have to look at history. History sometimes repeats itself as a farce, sometimes it repeats itself as a tragedy. In this case, it is repeating itself as a tragedy”, replied Mourão.

Asked about Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia, when the president showed solidarity with the country and that Putin sought peace, Mourão declined to comment.

“I do not comment on the president’s words,” he said.

In the late morning of this Thursday, the Itamaraty Palace published a note in which it says that Brazil “calls” for an end to hostilities in Ukraine.

“Brazil calls for the immediate suspension of hostilities and the start of negotiations leading to a diplomatic solution to the issue, based on the Minsk Accords and that takes into account the legitimate security interests of all parties involved and the protection of the civilian population. “, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The vice president also said that Russia has a tradition of expansion since the empire, which passed into the period of the Soviet Union. According to him, Russia is once again seeking these interests with Putin.

“The western world is the same it was at 38 with Hitler, on the basis of appeasement. Putin, he doesn’t respect appeasement. That’s the truth. If there is not a very significant action … And in my view, mere economic sanctions, which is an intermediate form of intervention, do not work”, added Mourão.

Mourão said that the international system can be “cracked”. Asked what should be done, the deputy defended the use of force, superior to that used so far. If Russia is not contained, Mourão believes that other countries will be invaded like Nazi Germany did in World War II.

“If the western world simply lets Ukraine fall to the ground, Moldova will be next, then the Baltic states and so on, just like Hitler Germany did in the late 1930s,” he said.

gif for Home – Map shows places in Ukraine that were bombed by Russia — Photo: Arte/g1