Brazil records 956 deaths from Covid in 24 hours; moving average of cases completes 2 weeks down | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (23) 956 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 646,490 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic . Thereby, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 803 –completing 16 days above the 800 mark. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -8%indicating a trend towards stability in deaths from the disease.

The moving average of cases completed 2 weeks in a downtrendstaying for the second day below the 100 thousand mark (see details below).

Total deaths: 646,490

646,490 Death record in 24 hours: 956

956 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 803 (14 day variation: -8% )

803 -8% Total known confirmed cases: 28,485,502

28,485,502 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 133,626

133,626 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 96,185 per day (14-day variation: -34%)

1 of 4 Moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil, each day, in the last 14 days. The percentage change takes into account the comparison between the numbers of the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil, each day, in the last 14 days. The percentage change takes into account the comparison between the numbers of the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

The country also recorded 133,626 new known cases of Covid-19 in 24 hoursreaching a total of 28,485,502 diagnoses confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was the 96,185 –For the 2nd time in a row below 100K. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -34%indicating a trend towards fall in cases of disease 14th day in a row.

2 of 4 Moving average curve of new known cases of Covid in the last two weeks — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Moving average curve of new known cases of Covid in the last two weeks — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

The moving average of disease victims is on a plateau more than 4 times bigger than was on the eve of hacker attack which generated problems in records throughout Brazil, which took place in the early hours of December 9th and 10th. At the time, this average indicated 183 deaths from Covid each day.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (6 states and the DF): AL, PE, MA, DF, TO, GO, RR

AL, PE, MA, DF, TO, GO, RR In stability (11 states): MG, PA, SE, RO, MS, BA, PR, AC, CE, RS, RJ

MG, PA, SE, RO, MS, BA, PR, AC, CE, RS, RJ Falling (9 states): SP, SC, RN, MT, ES, PB, AP, PI, AM

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average numbers are generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of data. The percentage change to calculate the trend (up, stability or drop) takes into account the unrounded numbers.

VACCINATION: see data from the latest national balance sheet

See the situation in the states

The g1 shows below the graphs of some states in the evolution of deaths by Covid and known cases of the disease. To see the situation in all states and DF, in addition to national numbers, visit the special page with more details and analysis.

3 of 4 Curves of deaths and cases in the states — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Curves of deaths and cases in the states — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).