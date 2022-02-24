Brazilian players in hotel ask for help to leave Ukraine amid Russian invasion: ‘abandoned’; VIDEO | Santos and Region

About 20 Brazilians are in a hotel located in the city of Kiev, Ukraine, and ask the Brazilian embassy for help to leave the country after the announcement of the invasion of Russian military troops, in the early hours of this Thursday (24). They made a video asking the embassy for help.

Among the players is the Santos player Aluísio Chaves Ribeiro Moraes Júnior, better known as Junior Moraes. He is one of the Brazilians who asks for help on social media to leave the Ukrainian capital with his family. Junior is a naturalized Ukrainian and acts as a forward. He currently plays for Shakhtar Donetsk and the Ukrainian national team.

“Here we are all reunited with our families, staying in a hotel”, says one of the players in a video that is being circulated by social networks. According to him, the lack of fuel, with the flight of thousands of residents of the conflict, caused them to be trapped in the city. In addition, borders and airspace were closed. “I hope the embassy can help us,” he asks.

“We really feel abandoned, because we don’t know what to do. The news doesn’t reach us, except from Brazil […]. We left with a piece of clothing and we don’t know how we’re going to solve the situation”, says one of the players’ wives.

The most recent crisis between Russia and Ukraine began when the Russians began to accumulate troops in regions close to the border between the two countries, at the end of 2021. Initially, the Russians denied that they had any intentions of invading the neighboring country. However, on February 21, President Vladimir Putin took two decisions:

Recognized the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent republics of Ukraine;

It authorized the deployment of Russian troops to ‘keep the peace’ in Ukraine’s breakaway regions.

Putin authorizes special operation in eastern Ukraine

At dawn on February 24, he ordered the invasion of Ukrainian territory.

Shortly after Putin’s announcement of the invasion, began reports in the press of sounds of explosions and artillery in Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Kiev, among others. Military command centers in those two cities were attacked with missiles, an Interior Ministry source told a Ukrainian website. The capital’s airport was emptied and flights were suspended.

President Volodymyr Zenlensky called for calm and adopted martial law – when military rules replace a country’s ordinary civil laws.

See Zelensky’s message:

“Dear Ukrainian citizens, this morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas. Russia has carried out attacks against our military infrastructure and our border guards. Explosions were heard in many cities in Ukraine. We are introducing martial law throughout the territory of our country. A minute ago, I had a conversation with President Biden. The US has already begun to pool international support. Today each of you must remain calm. Stay home if you can. We are working. The army is working. The entire defense and security sector is up and running. No panic. We are strong. We are ready for anything. We will win them all because we are Ukraine.”

