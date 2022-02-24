Brazilian players in Ukraine cannot leave the country and ask the government for help – 02/24/2022 – World

Locked in a hotel in Kiev, Brazilian players who play for Ukrainian clubs recorded video in the early hours of Thursday (Brasilia time). They ask for the support of the Bolsonaro government and claim that they cannot leave the country after the Russian invasion begins.

“Due to lack of fuel, closed borders, closed airspace, we cannot go out. We ask a lot of support from the Brazilian government, which can help us”, says defender Marlon, from Shakhtar Donetsk, a team that has 12 athletes. Brazilians.

In the video recorded and released by the athletes, the wife of one of them, unidentified, says they do not know if there will be food.

Striker Junior Moraes, from the same team, naturalized Ukrainian and who plays for the local team, described the situation as serious and that the athletes are waiting for a solution to get out.

Until this Wednesday (23), the orientation given by the clubs was for foreigners to avoid expressing themselves about the tension with Russia. The leaders told the players that the situation was under control and would have a peaceful solution.

Shakhtar moved to Kiev in 2014, when there was Russian military intervention in the Ukrainian region of Crimea.

There are 31 Brazilians hired by Ukraine’s first division teams. Until last week, most of them were in Turkey, in pre-season before the restart of the championship, which would take place this Friday (25). After the invasion, the tournament was suspended.​

The players who are in Zorya Luhansk also asked for help from the government and the Brazilian embassy in Ukraine because they are in the dark and say they don’t know what to do. The team, like Shakhtar Donetsk, moved to another city after the conflict in Crimea and currently plays in Zaporizhzhya.

On video, Guilherme Smith, Cristian and Juninho say they are in a difficult situation and that they do not receive any news. The club would have asked them to stay calm.

“There is apprehension about the war and how it will affect the population. I am awaiting guidance, I am in direct contact with my representatives and family members”, said Edson, Rukh Lviv’s midfielder.

He is one of Kiev’s sidelined players, but says he is aware that “leaving the country could be an option.”

“Now I’m safe, supported, but I’m not sure what might happen in the next few hours,” he added.

“I already knew there was a problem, but at no time did the possibility of something more serious cross my mind,” says attacking midfielder Talles, also from Rukh Lviv, but saying he already sensed the worst when he saw foreign governments withdrawing their diplomats from embassies. .

Ukraine has been something of an Eldorado for national players for the past 15 years. Clubs are recognized for paying excellent salaries, much higher than the average in Brazil, and on time. They can also serve as a gateway to more relevant leagues on the continent. This is what happened, for example, with Fernandinho (Manchester City) and Fred (Manchester United).