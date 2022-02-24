Brazilian players who play in Ukraine ask for help to leave the country after Russian attack

Brazilians playing in Ukraine posted a video on their social media in which they ask the government of Brazil for help to leave Ukrainian territory. About 20 athletes are in a hotel located in the city of Kiev. They requested assistance after the invasion of Russian military troops, in the early hours of Thursday, 24.

Among the players, it is possible to identify defender Marlon, ex-Fluminense, midfielder Pedrinho, ex-Corinthians, striker David Neres, ex-São Paulo, and side Dodô, ex-Coritiba. Junior Moraes, is another athlete who appears in the images. He is a naturalized Ukrainian and plays for Shakhtar Donetsk and the Ukrainian national team.

According to the athletes, they are trapped in the city due to a lack of fuel, which has caused thousands of residents to flee the conflict. Borders and airspace were also closed.

“Here we are all gathered, Dynamo and Shakhtar players with our family. We are staying in a hotel due to the whole situation. We are asking for your help in this video due to lack of fuel in the city, closed border, closed airspace, no there’s a way for us to get out. We ask for support from the government of Brazil that can help us and I hope you help us promote this video to reach as many people as possible”, asks defender Marlon in the video.

The wife of one of the players says that they are isolated in the place. “We really feel abandoned, because we don’t know what to do. The news doesn’t reach us, except those from Brazil. We leave with a piece of clothing and we don’t know how we’re going to solve the situation”, she explains.

