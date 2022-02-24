Brazilians working in Ukraine record video after Russian attack: “We are trapped in Kiev”

Júnior Moraes is one of the Brazilians who plays in Ukrainian football. Photo: Vadim Kot/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Since the early 2000s Ukraine has been an important market for Brazilian players, being seen as an excellent entry into the Old Continent market. Now, the invasion of the country, determined by Russian President Vladimir Putin, brings many inconveniences to those who work in Eastern Europe.

A video with Brazilians and their families staying in a hotel in Kiev, circulated on the networks shortly after the first Russian attacks.

In it, Brazilian midfielder Júnior Moraes, from Shaktar Donetsk, expressed concern after the Ukrainian capital was the target of Russian bombing this Thursday (24). “All friends and family, the situation is serious and we are stuck in Kiev waiting for a solution to get out! We are inside a hotel. Pray for us”, reported the player who was revealed by Santos and was naturalized Ukrainian.

Other Brazilians who play in Ukraine say that the weather is very complicated there. Living with several tanks and army in the streets of Ukrainian cities has been something terrifying for those who have never lived with a war.

“You go out on the street and see that the people are strange. There is a tense atmosphere in the city. As we are far from the border, I think it is more difficult to have a conflict. But the army keeps passing from one side to the other, and we gets scared”, reported midfielder Cristian, only 22 years old, who was revealed by Brasil de Pelotas and now defends Zorya, fourth in the national championship.

National championship suspended one day before restart

Paralyzed after the usual winter break, the Ukrainian league was suspended the day before the restart.

Led by Shakhtar Donetsk, the national championship had games scheduled for this weekend. The game between Mynai and Zorya would be held on Friday.

In addition to the suspension of the Ukrainian championship, another event may undergo changes due to Russian attacks on Ukraine. The UEFA Champions League final is scheduled to take place at St Petersburg, Russia. A meeting has already been called for next Friday (25) by the European football’s highest body and the tendency is for the stage of the dispute to be modified. London appears as the main candidate.