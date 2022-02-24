BRF CEO (BRFS3) calmly sees the appointment of a new board

The CEO of BRF (BRFS3), Lorival Luz, said this Wednesday (23), during a conference call with journalists, that he is calm about the nomination of new names to compose the company’s board of directors.

Main shareholder, Marfrig (MRFG3) yesterday nominated its slate for BRF’s board of directors, which was approved by the current members of the board of the food company.

According to Luz, the nominated slate “is very qualified”, and highlighted that there is an “alignment” and a “very strong understanding” between shareholders today.

“We saw this (alignment) during the follow-on, when 91% of shareholders approved the (share) offering. This shows great alignment and understanding of the company’s current situation and in relation to growth and development plans”, he said.

Asked about the possibility of a slate different from the proposal to compete for the one presented by its largest shareholder, Marfrig, Luz said that “unfortunately, there is no way to say”, because the slate proposal belongs to the shareholders.

Regarding the appointed members, he stressed that the company “always had qualified directors” and that the new board “It will be important to bring better perspectives on what the company is doing.”

New Board of BRF

Marcos Molina, founder of Marfrig, was appointed as president. Other members include Sergio Rial, former CEO of Santander Brasil (SANB11) and current chairman of the bank as vice-chairman of the Board; Márcia Marçal dos Santos, Molina’s wife; Altamir Batista da Silva, former banker at JP Morgan and Safra; Oscar Bernardes, board member of Mosaic, a fertilizer company.

Other nominees are Pedro de Camargo Neto, a rural producer who headed the former Abipecs (an association of pork exporters), Deborah Vieitas, CEO of Amcham and advisor to Santander, and Eduardo Pocetti, who is part of Marfrig’s supervisory board.

BRF balance sheet

BRF (BRFS3) recorded a net income from continuing operations of R$964 million in the fourth quarter of last year, a performance 6.9% higher than the same period in 2020.

Total corporate profit alone amounted to R$932 million, an expansion of 3.3%. In both cases, the company reversed, compared to the 3rd quarter, a net loss of R$ 271 million (continued) and R$ 277 million (corporate).

In the year, the meatpacker profited BRL 437 million, 68.5% lower than reported in 2020, in corporate terms, while in continued operations the retraction was 62.8%, to BRL 517 million.

Stocks fall

BRF ON shares (BRFS3), after opening higher, began to retreat at the end of the morning, with a decrease of around 2%. The movement intensified during the afternoon and the shares closed with losses of 4.60%, at R$ 18.46, also with the worsening of the market (the Ibovespa closed with losses of 0.78%).

Analysts at Bradesco BBI wrote that BRF’s results were neutral, with adjusted Ebitda staying in line with the consensus at R$1.647 billion.

Higher-than-expected revenue can be explained mainly by higher-than-expected consolidated prices, driven by higher Direct Export prices, and Brazil’s increased demand from the international market.

BBI also highlighted that the election of the board of directors on March 28 could bring more clarity about corporate governance.

The bank maintains evaluation outperform for BRF, and a target price of R$ 32.00, compared to the price on Tuesday (22) of R$ 19.35.

uninspiring

For Santander, BRF’s results were not very inspiring, but he highlighted that the focus ahead is on corporate events.

Santander explains that the lower-than-expected results were largely driven by higher logistics expenses in Brazil, which offset a sequential improvement in gross margin between units.

Profitability remained weaker compared to 4Q20, mainly due to high grain prices, which the bank expects to persist in the future (due to the crop deficit in South America), he added.

The bank maintains evaluation outperform for BRF and target price of R$ 30.00.

Conference call with BRF analysts

Asked earlier in a conference call with analysts, about the prospect of sales in the Brazilian market in the current quarter, the CEO of BRF, Lourival Luz, said that there is a loss of demand due to the reduction of the population’s income, with inflation, lower growth and of higher interest.

“This impacts all our consumers from different regions and social classes”, he said.

In addition, he stated that in the last quarter of 2021 there was an increase in inventories of buyers, whose end-of-year sales were not strong. This impacts sales at the beginning of the year and there is a “challenging, complex and adequacy quarter”.

Margin compression

Asked about the compression of margins, Luz said that the scenario is challenging, but pointed out that the consumption of “entry proteins”, such as pork and chicken, has increased.

Thus, BRF should focus on “product versatility” to meet demand. He also said that the price pass-through “if it has to happen, it will happen”, and that the company will never “do dumping to gain market share”.

According to the balance sheet, BRF’s adjusted Ebitda margin reached 12.3% in the 4th quarter of 2021, down 1.5 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020.

External market

Regarding the foreign market, the board of BRF stated that demand from China has no prospect of growth, but stability.

However, there is an increase in demand in the meat market halal with business tourism, events and religious tourism, in buyer countries, in addition to the World Cup in Qatar.

He also stated that he also has a positive outlook in Mexico. The price of chicken meat is rising in the United States, which could open markets to which the country exported.

investments

Regarding investments, Luz confirmed that Capex for 2021 was BRL 4.7 billion, including mergers and acquisitions in the animal feed market.

In 2022, Capex should be R$ 4 billion, but states that the company will follow the “market dynamism” to “accelerate or decelerate whenever necessary”.

