Brunna Gonçalves: In “Mais Você”, Brunna reveals her support for Lina at BBB 22

After being eliminated with 76.18% of the votes last Tuesday night, at BBB 22, Brunna Gonçalves participated in “Mais Você” to talk about his experience in the most watched house in Brazil. The program, which is normally presented by Ana Maria Braga, is under the command of Fabrício Battaglini and Talitha Morete, who took the place of the presenter while she is on vacation.

During the conversation with the presenters, Brunna, who was part of the cabin group, revealed that now his fans go to Lina. “She’s very smart and she’s an amazing player, she has the power to make you think. It plants a seed, it is an influence of good. I really want her to win because it would be an incredible representation for the show.”. Soon after, the dancer did not mince words and took the opportunity to pin Lucas, leader of the week who indicated her straight to the wall: “personalityless and influenceable”.

About her game, the former BBB said she should have positioned herself more. “LInside, we live with fears, even fears that we didn’t know we had. […] I knew I would have a hard time relating to people because that’s who I am in real life. I’m quieter, I’m not one to talk. I’m good at socializing, I’m good at socializing, but I have this certain difficulty in creating relationships. I knew it would be game trouble“, said.

In the conversation, Brunna also commented on the emotion she felt when she heard “Maldives” at the BBB party. The song was released by Ludmilla, his wife. She said that she was only able to talk to the singer through a video call and, due to the hectic schedule, she will only be able to find her beloved on Friday (25).