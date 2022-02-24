Brunna Gonçalves reveals regret during BBB22

Brunna Gonçalves left BBB22 last Tuesday (22) with 76.18% of the votes and fame as a plant. Even so, the wife of ludmilla celebrates not being canceled during its participation in the program. Anyway, the dancer agrees that it took her a while to wake up in the game and reveals some regrets in her trajectory.

If you had the opportunity to change something about your participation in the BBB22, Brunna confesses that he would have forced himself to create stronger relationships in the house. “The only thing I would do differently is I would force myself to relate to people more; I am aware of my blockage. I would force myself to express myself more, to talk about the game, about the people. I have this difficulty communicating, I’m afraid that people won’t understand what I say and that makes me shy“, reveals.

“I know where I went wrong in the game, and what I would change is the way I relate to people. I could strive to build more relationships. I got closer to my room and stayed there in my little world; I didn’t force myself to create more bonds. I felt comfortable, protected and wanted to be alone there. What I would change would be the coexistence and the way I put myself in the game, to really commit, without being afraid of what people would think”, he adds. Brunna.

The former BBB also says that she made the decision to stay more on her own at the beginning of the game to analyze things better. To top it off, she also said that her perception of the Big Brother Brazil changed a lot in there. “What we watch has nothing to do with what we live inside“, bill. Brunna believes that it took him a while to wake up in the game and when he realized, it was too late.

“I knew this would happen because I have this problem, and inside, you live with all your fears together. Even fears you didn’t even imagine you have. You feel everything at the same time and think a lot too. It’s all the time thinking about what to do, what to say, how to play… it’s crazy!“, he concludes.

