CAE approves cryptocurrency regulation

The Economic Affairs Commission (CAE) approved this Tuesday (22) a project that recognizes and regulates the cryptocurrency market in Brazil. The collegiate welcomed the replacement of Senator Irajá (PSD-TO) to three matters presented by Senators Flávio Arns (Pode-PR), Soraya Thronicke (PSL-MS) and Styvenson Valentim (Pode-RN). If there is no recourse for voting in the Plenary, the text may go directly to the Chamber of Deputies.

Digital currencies use cryptographic systems to carry out transactions. Unlike sovereign money — issued by governments, such as the real or the dollar — cryptocurrencies are launched by private agents and traded exclusively on the internet. The holder of a virtual currency can only redeem it using a code provided by the seller.



According to Irajá, almost 3 million people are registered with cryptocurrency exchanges. The number approximates the number of investors on the stock exchange. “Crypto asset trading companies are neither subject to regulation nor to the control of the Central Bank or the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), which makes it more difficult for the public authorities to identify suspicious transactions”, he warns.

— The intention of the project is to curb or restrict illegal practices, such as money laundering, tax evasion and many other crimes in this segment. There is a market that is licit, legal, which is the vast majority of this market, but there are exceptions – said Irajá, who highlighted the role of the Central Bank of inspecting companies and ensuring that crypto-assets can, in fact, be a good investment option. and cryptocurrencies, an alternative means of payment, as is the case today with Pix.

In 2018, BRL 6.8 billion in virtual currencies were traded in Brazil, with 23 new exchanges (brokers). In 2019, there were already 35 companies acting freely, without the supervision or supervision of financial system bodies, such as the Central Bank or the stock exchanges.

What does the substitute say?

The substitute recommends the approval of PL 3.825/2019, by Senator Flávio Arns. Irajá considers PLs 4,207/2020 and 3,949/2019, suggested by Soraya Thronicke and Styvenson Valentim, to be harmed. The substitute brings rules and guidelines both for the provision of services related to virtual assets and for the operation of brokerages.



Irajá understands that the crypto asset is not a security. Therefore, it is not subject to inspection by the CVM, which oversees the stock market. The exception is in the case of a public offering of crypto-assets to raise funds in the financial market.

The rapporteur considers as a provider of virtual asset services the company that performs, on behalf of third parties, at least one of the services: redemption of cryptocurrencies (exchange for sovereign currency); exchange between one or more cryptocurrencies; transfer of virtual assets; custody or administration of these assets or instruments for controlling virtual assets; or participation in financial services related to the offering by an issuer or the sale of virtual assets.

Regulation

The proposals by Soraya Thronicke and Flávio Arns established the Federal Revenue and the Central Bank as regulators of the virtual currency market. The rapporteur assigns to the Executive Branch the responsibility of defining which bodies should regulate and supervise business with cryptocurrencies.

The Irajá substitute sets some guidelines: the regulation of the cryptocurrency market must promote free enterprise and competition; enforce control and separation of customer resources; define good governance and risk management practices; ensure the security of information and the protection of personal data; protect and defend consumers and users and popular savings; and ensure the soundness and efficiency of operations.

According to the text, the Executive Branch must create rules in line with international standards to prevent money laundering and concealment of assets, as well as combat the activities of criminal organizations, the financing of terrorism and the production and trade of weapons of destruction. in large scale. According to the text, it is up to the bodies appointed by the Executive Power to authorize the operation of brokers and define which assets will be regulated.

The text admits the possibility of a simplified procedure for obtaining the operating license. The body may authorize the provision of other services directly or indirectly related to the exchange’s activity. The regulator appointed by the Executive Branch may authorize the transfer of control, merger, spin-off and incorporation of the brokerage firm; establish conditions for the exercise of management positions; and authorize the possession and exercise of persons in these positions.

According to PL 3,825/2019, the body is free to decide whether companies will have to operate exclusively in the virtual assets market or not. The hypotheses for including transactions in the foreign exchange market and the need to submit them to the regulation of Brazilian capital abroad and foreign capital in the country also need to be defined by the regulator.

According to the substitute, irregular operation subjects the brokerage house and its owners to all the penalties provided for in the white-collar crime law (Law 7,492, of 1986). The regulator must define conditions and deadlines for the registration of existing brokerages, and they must adapt within six months after the proposal becomes law.



Money laundry

The body appointed by the Executive Branch must supervise brokerage firms and apply the same rules as Law 13,506, of 2017, establishes for companies supervised by the CVM and the Central Bank. It must establish rules for the cancellation of the operating license, on its own initiative or upon request, in case of disobedience to the legislation.

The bill also subjects brokers to the rules of the money laundering law (Law 9,613, of 1998). They are required to record all transactions that exceed the limits set by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf), the Brazilian anti-money laundering body.

The text proposes that companies be considered financial institutions and submitted to all the norms of the financial crimes law (Law 7,492, of 1986); and also to the Consumer Defense Code (Law 8078, of 1990).

According to Senator Flávio Arns, Coaf has already warned of the risks of money laundering in cryptocurrency businesses. He informs that, in 2017, the Public Ministry and the Civil Police of the Federal District identified a criminal group practicing financial pyramid with a fictitious virtual currency (kriptacoin). In 2019, the Federal Police in Rio Grande do Sul indicted 19 people who raised money from city halls to invest in cryptocurrencies, promising high returns.



Arns recalls that, in the European Union, digital exchanges and wallets must be registered with the financial institutions of each country. The United States, Japan and Australia already regulate cryptocurrency operations and have broker licensing systems. In addition to a series of information about the business and the partners, countries require companies to have fraud prevention and money laundering and compliance and risk management mechanisms, in addition to audited financial statements.

tax exemptions

The substitute provides for the reduction to zero of the rates of certain taxes owed by legal entities. The benefit is valid until December 31, 2029 and applies to companies that purchase machines (hardware) and computational tools (software) for processing, mining and preserving virtual assets.

The incentive was suggested through an amendment by Senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS) and welcomed by the rapporteur, Senator Irajá. If the machines or tools are acquired through importation, the PIS, Cofins Import, IPI Import and Import Tax rates will be zeroed. If they are acquired in the domestic market, the contribution rates for PIS, Cofins and IPI will be zeroed.

Companies that use 100% renewable energy sources in their activities and neutralize 100% of greenhouse gas emissions from these activities are entitled to zero rates. An act of the Executive Power must define the competence to authorize and supervise the granting of the exemption.

register of politicians

A novelty in the text was suggested by Senator Soraya Thronicke and welcomed by Irajá: the creation of a National Register of Politically Exposed Persons (CNPEP), to be regulated by an act of the Executive Power and published by the Transparency Portal. The change must also be made in the money laundering law.

The bodies and entities of any Powers of the Union, the states, the Federal District and the municipalities must forward to the CNPEP manager updated information on their members or former members classified as politically exposed persons in the current legislation and regulation. The managing body of the CNPEP must appoint bodies and entities that fail to comply with this obligation.

Institutions regulated by the Central Bank must consult CNPEP to implement money laundering prevention policies and assess credit risk, through an agreement with the body responsible for the registry defined by mutual agreement. Other institutions may join the agreement with CNPEP to combat and prevent money laundering.

Fraud

The opinion includes in the financial crimes law (Law 7,492, of 1986) the provision of virtual asset services without prior authorization. The prescribed penalty is imprisonment from one to four years and a fine.

The text also inserts in the Penal Code (Decree-Law 2,848, of 1940) fraud in the provision of services of virtual assets, typified as “organizing, managing, offering portfolios or intermediating operations involving virtual assets, in order to obtain an unlawful advantage, to the detriment of others, inducing or keeping someone in error, through artifice, ruse, or any other fraudulent means”. The penalty is imprisonment from four to eight years.

