Caixa’s profit totals BRL 17.3 billion in 2021, up 30% – 02/24/2022 – Market

Caixa recorded a net profit of R$ 17.3 billion in 2021, which corresponds to a growth of 31.1% compared to 2020, according to data released this Thursday (24).

Considering only the fourth quarter of last year, the state bank’s profit totaled BRL 3.2 billion, a small increase of 0.3% compared to the third quarter.

The bank’s loan portfolio ended December at R$867.6 billion, an increase of 10.2$ in 12 months.

In the fourth quarter alone, approximately R$ 114.7 billion in credit was granted, an increase of 5.2% in relation to the same period of the previous year.

Income from the loan portfolio totaled R$19.8 billion in the fourth quarter, an increase of 15.8% compared to the same period in 2020.

“It is worth mentioning the growth, in 12 months, of 187.9% in credit to agribusiness, of 43.5% in sanitation and infrastructure, of 21.8% in credit to companies and 14, 4% in credit for individuals”, informs Caixa in the report.

The bank also reported a volume of BRL 140.6 billion in real estate credit contracting during 2021, the largest in the historical series, and an increase of 20.8% compared to 2020.

Delinquency ended the year at 1.95%, a reduction of 0.21 percentage point in relation to the third quarter.

Recurring ROE, an indicator that measures the profitability of the bank’s operations, was 12.2%, an increase of 1.6 percentage points in 12 months.

Caixa also highlighted in its balance sheet the approval on December 29, 2021 of the conclusion of the process of winding up Caixa Participações S/A (CaixaPar).

“CaixaPar’s extinction is in line with Caixa’s strategic planning, ending onerous holdings, incompatible with its objectives, and which suffered reservations in its balance sheets and/or notes from the TCU/CGU”, says the bank.