Calcinha Preta singer dies at 43

Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of the group Calcinha Preta, died today at the age of 43, confirmed the group’s press office. Hospitalized since February 11 in Aracaju (SE), the singer showed clinical worsening in recent days and was in a deep coma. According to the medical team in charge, she had a worsening of neurological injuries in the last few hours. Brain death followed.

“Hospital Primavera communicates with regret that the singer, Paula de Menezes Nascimento Leca Viana, Paulinha Abelha, died today at 7:26 pm as a result of a multisystem involvement. magnetic field, and associated with deep coma. A diagnostic protocol of brain death was then initiated, which confirmed the hypothesis after specific clinical and complementary exams. She had been hospitalized at the Primavera Hospital since February 17, under the care of the medical teams of intensive care, neurology and infectology”, says the death note.

During hospitalization, the singer of Calcinha Preta was closely monitored by her husband, the model Cleverton Santos, and bandmates Daniel hello, Bell Oliver and Silvania Aquino. There is still no information about the singer’s wake and burial.

In a press conference held yesterday, the doctors responsible for the treatment of the singer reported that Paulinha was on a Glasgow scale of 3, that is, the “most serious of the coma” – a healthy person has a Glasgow scale of 15.

Doctors also indicated that tests had not shown any previous injuries related to the use of substances of an aesthetic nature, such as diet pills or diuretics – the main reason that led to the singer’s coma was still being investigated by doctors.

Before being hospitalized, the artist reported that she felt bad before the interview. In a conversation on the podcast “Podpah” on February 9, Paulinha said she felt a “fainting” moments before going on the air.

“I felt a ‘passing’, a fainting (before the interview). But nothing that Podpah can’t solve, everything is great. Anything, if I get dizzy, I go there. But I ate like an otter, yesterday we had dinner wonderful sushi”, said the singer at the time.

Career and return to Calcinha Preta

Born on August 16, 1978, Paula de Menezes Nascimento is from the interior of Sergipe. She started her musical career at age 12, singing in local bands and trios electricians in small towns in Sergipe. Before Calcinha Preta, she even tried a career with other groups, created by her.

For 3 years, she sang in the band Flor de Mel, an investment of her own that she had to stop due to lack of financial resources, both her and her parents. Despite her sadness, Paulinha did not give up, and shortly afterward she was selected to join the band Panela de Barro.

She stayed with the group for another three years, during which time she gained experience and skill with the public. The highlight at national level, however, came from 1998, when she joined Calcinha Preta after being discovered by businessman Gilton Andrade.

The group, which is one of the biggest names in electronic forró, was formed on December 8, 1995 and, since then, has gone through several formations.

Paulinha left the band twice throughout her career

The first was in 2010, when he tried to create another project with other former members of the group, GDO do Forró. The project lasted only a few months and, in August of the same year, she formed the duo Paulinha & Marlus, with her then husband, Marlus Viana. In 2014, both returned to Calcinha Preta.

This return was brief. Paulinha again decided to pursue other projects in 2016. She created the trio Gigantes do Brasil, along with vocalists Silvana Aquino and Daniel Diau. The trio, however, lasted less than a year, and in December 2016, she formed the duo Silvânia & Paulinha.

In 2018, both Paulinha and Silvânia returned for good to Calcinha Preta, and have remained in the group ever since. Today, the vocalists are Daniel Diau, Silvânia Aquino, Paulinha Abelha and Bell Oliver. The band is known for the romantic forró and the super productions for the shows

With Calcinha Preta, Paulinha participated in successful recordings, such as “Louca por Ti”, “Ainda te Amo” and “Abro o Meu Coração”.

Paulinha Abelha and her husband Clevinho Santos Image: Playback/Instagram

‘Paulinha, tell me what I do!’

A song that became well known in the voice of Calcinha Preta appeared in 2007, and bears the name of the singer. “Paulinha” is actually a parody of Mariah Carey’s “Without You” and was created by a fan when the singer married her first husband, Marlus Viana.

The group decided to record the version, which ended up being quite successful. The chorus, very bubblegum, is a cry of lamentation: “Paulinha, tell me what I do! / Paulinha, why did you get married?”

Today, the discography of the band Calcinha Preta has 19 studio albums and 9 live albums, in addition to 5 official DVDs and several albums and promotional videos.