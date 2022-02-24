Campinense has a midfielder revealed by São Paulo and who was Brazilian champion in 2007 | Sao Paulo

The duel between Campinense and São Paulo, this Thursday, at 21:30, in Campina Grande, for the first phase of the Copa do Brasil, will reserve an unexpected encounter.

The midfielder Serginho Paulista is currently at Campinense, but the beginning of his career in football was precisely in São Paulo. The player was even champion of the 2007 Brasileirão under the command of Muricy Ramalho.

This fact, however, goes unnoticed by many people, since Serginho Paulista entered the field in that campaign just 45 minutes into the second half of the Brasileirão’s last game. Tricolor was defeated 2-1 by Athletico-PR (remember in the video above).

– Always good to find teams in which I was happy. I learned a lot in São Paulo, I am very grateful for everything I learned, for everything São Paulo offered me to become a football athlete. It had a great positive influence on the person I am today. On and off the field – said the player to the ge.

1 of 2 Serginho Paulista was formed in São Paulo and plays for Campinense — Photo: Disclosure Campinense Serginho Paulista was formed in São Paulo and plays for Campinense — Photo: Disclosure Campinense

After that game, however, Serginho Paulista had no more opportunities in the São Paulo first team. The steering wheel made its entire base in the Tricolor. He arrived at the club in 2003, at Infantil, and was revealed by Muricy Ramalho.

The competition on that team, however, was very high, and Serginho Paulista knew that the chances would be slim. And fate was as predicted: he was loaned to Marília, in 2008, and in 2009 his contract with Tricolor ended. He never returned to play for the club.

– I couldn’t sign. In 2006 and 2007, the years when I was transitioning from the base to the professional, São Paulo had a very strong team and hired a lot. You had to be way above average to be able to stay professional. I ended up being borrowed,” he said.

After leaving Tricolor, Serginho Paulista passed through several clubs in Brazil without much prominence. Among them Maringá, Juazeirense, Foz do Iguaçu, Camboriú, Railway Worker, Retro, Apucarana Sports and Lagarto-SE.

The midfielder arrived at Campinense in 2021 and played 12 games in his debut year. In 2022, the player still hasn’t managed to establish himself in the starting lineup. This Thursday, he should start the match on the bench.