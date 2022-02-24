‘Can’t get involved’: how those who work with the dead take care of mental health – 02/24/2022

Anyone who sees the joy and enthusiasm of Aline Kardauke, 31, from Santa Catarina, when talking about her work, can’t even imagine her profession: forensic medicine assistant. Among her main functions are removal, transport, tissue extraction, hygiene and makeup on corpses. In other words, she is the person responsible for preparing the body so that it appears at the wake looking good.

When answering the phone, Aline began by saying that she discovered forensic medicine in 2010, while completing a technical course in radiology. That same year, she opened a public contest to help and she didn’t think twice.

“As soon as I am called by the police, I move with the hearse, the car where we transport the bodies, I go to the scene of the occurrence, I help the criminalistics institute, I get all the information, because I am the one who will make the bridge of this information to the medical examiner. Afterwards, I collect the corpse, put it in the hearse and go to the morgue”, he describes.

She currently works on a 24-hour by 72-hour shift. Image: Personal archive

She unloads the body, takes pictures, takes off her clothes, washes, collects blood, urine. “At that moment I am already in the presence of the medical examiner, who says which cavities I need to open – which can be chest, abdomen, skull -, this varies according to the type of occurrence”, she says.

Then comes one of the parts that Aline considers the most difficult: talking and releasing the body for the family. “You have to have a lot of empathy because each family reacts in a different way to death”, she says, remembering that any adverse reaction should not be taken personally.

“Nobody wants to see us, right”, says she, who usually shares her routine with videos on TikTok, where she already has more than 210,000 followers.

Despite working with death daily, Aline says she doesn’t do therapy and that seeing everyday life as a job helps. “You have to like what you do, otherwise you can’t take it. There’s no money in the world that pays to go into the middle of the woods where the hearse doesn’t go, in the cold and rain, to transport a corpse.”

For her, facing death as it really is makes her job easier. “I no longer see that body as a person, I see it as a subject that I have to respect a lot, because someone already loved it, but it is a lifeless subject”, she says.

That’s not to say she hasn’t been moved by several situations. “However, they never stopped me from doing my job and from evolving with it.”

The forensic assistant only regrets that this is an invisible and still very undervalued area, but she says she knows the value of her profession. “I don’t need verbal feedback because I know deep down I’m helping the family. And when I had that understanding, I changed my mind about these things.”

“What moves us is history”

For over 20 years, he has been a civil servant in Santo André, in the ABC region of São Paulo. Image: Personal archive

Unlike Aline, who chose the profession, the initial objective of the funeral director Jairo Teodoro, 51, was just to pass a public contest. He succeeded, but not to the area he wanted. So the idea was to start work and then migrate to another department. It’s been 20 years since then.

“It’s a curse here, whoever enters can’t leave anymore”, he says, laughing, telling a little about his routine. “I do both the removal of the person who died in an apartment and on a public road or in a hospital. And we also do the service of the IML [Instituto Médico Legal] for funerals. Each place is different, here this is all the responsibility of the municipal funeral service”, he explains.

In practice, among its main functions are the removal of the body, sanitizing, preparing for the wake. All this on a nightly scale of 12/36, that is, one night yes and another no.

For Teodoro, there are two situations that are more difficult than dealing with bodies themselves. One of them is to be able to remove the body in places of difficult access, where the car does not enter, such as in peripheral communities or in dense woods. “I always tell those who are coming in now to try not to get involved. Come in, do your job and leave,” he says.

“I have already arrived to remove several bodies from the same family that an ex-husband killed, and when I entered the children were on top of the bodies crying”, she says. “It’s something that shocks too much. Nobody sees it. These are our stories.”

For him, continuous psychological treatment should be a rule for everyone who works in similar professions, but he doesn’t follow up either. “Our profession is much more invisible than you can imagine, proof of that was the covid-19 pandemic. Hospitals in Santo André called us in despair, because they had nowhere to put the bodies. My team even collected 20 bodies in one night”, he says.

Teodoro says that dealing with the bodies of children, victims of train accidents, cases of suicidal young people is always very difficult Image: Personal archive

Any profession needs psychological support

All professionals, regardless of profession, should have psychological support. “Because any profession that we exercise will have some level of impact on our mental health”, says Erasmo Miessa Ruiz, psychologist, professor at UECE (State University of Ceará), specialist in thanatology (scientific study of death) and bioethics.

In the specific case of funeral directors, necropsy assistants, coroners, who deal with intense physical and emotional exhaustion on a daily basis, this care is even more necessary.

“Dealing with death is something that can be very stressful for most people, and it can represent intense difficulties in adapting at the beginning”, evaluates the UECE professor, adding, however, that these difficulties can be overcome later, especially with psychological help.

Dealing with the grief of others is not an easy task either. Tania Alves, coordinator of the Mourning Outpatient Clinic at IPq-HC (Institute of Psychiatry, Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo), points out that people who work with bodies are seen as direct “representatives” of death. “So, that fear that the person has of death is transferred to the undertaker. It is a displacement of the fear of death”, she defines.

In addition, there is the question of whether the person is dealing with an aspect of life that even he or she would most likely not be emotionally prepared to deal with, according to Ruiz.

For him, certain personality traits can favor or hinder some work practices. “And the challenge that will be posed is the ability that each person will have to adapt to what is required for the role,” he says.

What to do to deal with grief that is not yours?

First, you have to try to differentiate work from personal life. “And also having a degree of mental health that it is possible to take the routine”, indicates the coordinator of the IPq. Even so, there are works that deal with the unexpected, so it is not always possible to remain shielded. “There’s no way to avoid feeling”, says Alves.

The tip is to accept that we are human and respect time itself, keeping in mind that death can come in a horrible, simple or unusual way.

Natália Santana, a psychologist specializing in mourning, funeral ceremonies and rituals, explains that dealing with death every day takes professionals to a known place, which tends to facilitate the routine and deal with the opinions of others. “Questions and curiosity from others are part of it, but showing respect for the stories we know and the profession we’ve chosen inhibits some unwanted comments,” she says.