Caoa Chery Tiggo 5x Pro sells 900 units in 24 hours

The Caoa Chery Tiggo 5x Pro hit the market and immediately sold 900 units in 24 hours. The compact SUV of the Sino-Brazilian brand broke a record on its first day of sale.

With a modified look, as well as changes in mechanics to suit the Proconve L7, the Tiggo 5x Pro appears on the national market with a high price of R$ 154,990.

The Tiggo 5x Pro adopted a new calibration for its 1.5 Turbo Flex engine, which maintained 147 horsepower on gasoline and 150 horsepower on ethanol, both with 21.4 kgfm.

The biggest change, however, is the switch from the six-speed dual-clutch automated transmission to a nine-speed CVT gearbox to focus more on fuel consumption.

In addition to changes to the grille, the Caoa Chery Tiggo 5x Pro also received changes to the wheels and interior trim, as well as the contents.

It now has a digital and configurable cluster, as well as new more ergonomic and multimedia controls with a 10.25-inch screen, as well as projection for Android Auto and CarPlay.

Another change was the introduction of a joystick-shaped electric actuation lever in place of the traditional one.

As a result, the internal layout of the Caoa Chery Tiggo 5x Pro was similar to that of the Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 models.

In fact, the three models share the same platform, the T1X, being made in Anápolis-GO, at the CAOA factory.

Having received such adjustments, the Caoa Chery Tiggo 5x Pro distances itself from the Tiggo 3x Pro, the small crossover with a 1.0 Turbo Flex engine at the entry base, thus creating a large gap in the brand’s table.

Will there be room for another Caoa Chery SUV? The Tiggo 3x is produced in Jacareí, in the interior of São Paulo, with the Tiggo 2 and Arrizo 6 Pro models.

The Arrizo 5 has been discontinued, but its electric variant, known as the Arrizo 5e, continues its offer, but as imported from China.

