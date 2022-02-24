Capcom accused of adapting a third logo in Street Fighter 6

THE capcom announced Street Fighter 6 in the early hours of Monday (21) and even released a small trailer of Ryu facing Luke, where it shows the final logo of the game.

Gamers fell on top of the company because, apparently, the logo of the sixth main game in the franchise is a modified version of an image from Adobe Stock Image — a site that provides content such as photos, videos, illustrations and others for creative projects — that costs US$80 dollars.

On Twitter, a user named Aurich Lawsoncreative director at Ars Technica, also commented on the franchise’s new logo.

“The new Street Fighter 6 logo is $80 on the Adobe Stock website. I do not even know what to say. I knew it was generic, but I didn’t know it was that bad. They searched for SF on a logo site and rounded off some corners and added the 6,” reads the Tweet.

As noted, the logo template available from Adobe Stock is not exactly the same as the new Street Fighter 6 logo, but it bears an uncanny resemblance. In the Capcom logo, the hexagon is thinner, the middle parts of the letters have been slanted down and some corners have been rounded.

But since the logo available on the website for purchase is an AI/EPS file, it means that it is easily changeable in Adobe Illustrator. So the assumption by gamers and internet users is that it was bought for $80 and slightly tweaked.

Street Fighter 6 was announced by Capcom this Monday (21), along with a trailer, and for now, that’s all we have on the game. In the announcement, the publisher said that it is developing the fighting game sequel “with the aim of elevating the fighting game genre to a new level in the world of esports, while utilizing cutting-edge development technology to produce an experience fascinating game.”

Capcom also announced Capcom Fighting Collectiona collection of ten classic games, including Darkstalkers titles that were never released in the west.

For more about Street Fighter, check out The Enemy’s analysis of the latest game in the series. The text reads: “Street Fighter V is a breather within the fighting game scene. A restart for both the company, which has been dealing with SFIV for almost eight years, and for the players, half accommodated without new challengers to face. “