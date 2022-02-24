Carrefour announces 10,000 technology scholarships

Carrefour has 10,000 scholarships for the technology area. However, the opportunity is intended only for women from all over Brazil. Classes are by internet and last for 6 months. The objective is to encourage more people to join the technology market.

Anyone interested in scholarships should apply until March 11th.

The 10,000 scholarships are for women developers or those who want to enter the technology field. The program is from Carrefour in partnership with the startup Digital Innovation One (DIO). Those who participate will have the chance to have exclusive mentorships.

According to Carrefour, the course will focus on training in .NET. The women selected for the scholarship should take advantage of content presented by skilled professionals as well as modern data management tools.

Also, it is not necessary to have experience to win the scholarships. To apply, you must enter the DIO startup website. First of all, you need to create an account. After that, just provide simple data for registration. Once they go through these steps, women must indicate whether or not they have knowledge of any area of ​​technology.

After that, just go to the final step of registration. The website indicates the duration of the course, that is, how long it is necessary to continue with the studies. After that, just get started. At the end, participants who complete all stages of the course receive a certificate.

