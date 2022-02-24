Celebrities mourn the death of the lead singer of the band Calcinha Preta

Celebrities mourn the death of Paulinha Bee, lead singer of the band Calcinha Preta, this Wednesday (13). The 43-year-old singer was hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a coma and died as a result of a stroke. multisystem commitment.

What happened to Paulinha Abelha?

Paulinha was admitted to the hospital with dizziness and retching. Eleven days after the onset of symptoms, the singer was diagnosed with a kidney problem. The singer also presented inflammation in the liver and kidneys and the condition got worse.

In a note published earlier this Wednesday, the hospital where Paulinha was hospitalized explained that the singer maintained “a neurological condition, without the need for medication to adjust pressure, breathing with the support of devices.” And “maintaining adequate oxygenation and requiring hemodialysis to adjust renal function.”

In a statement released on Wednesday night (23), the hospital announced that the singer “had significant worsening of neurological injuries, found on MRI, and associated with deep coma” in the last 24 hours.

Due to the seriousness of the artist’s condition, the medical team started the diagnostic protocol of brain death. After clinical examinations, doctors confirmed the singer’s death.

In addition to the cessation of all brain functions, the singer also had an inflamed liver and kidneys. The singer’s death was due to a multisystem commitment.

Celebrities used social networks to mourn the death of Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of the band Calcinha Preta, on Wednesday night.

Singer Daniel Diau, also lead singer of the forró band, shared a montage of Paulinha with angel wings.

Other names in the music scene paid tribute to Paulinha and solidarity with the singer’s family, friends and fans.

Some of the famous people who felt Paulinha’s death made a point of highlighting the importance of the singer and the band Calcinha Preta for Northeastern and Brazilian music.

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, also mourned the death of the artist.

