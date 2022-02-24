Celebrities say goodbye to Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of Calcinha Preta: ‘Rest, warrior’

Photo: Playback/Instagram



After the news of the death of Paulinha Abelha, on the night of this Wednesday (23), artists used social networks to mourn the departure of the former singer of Calcinha Preta and icon of Brazilian forró.

“I had the honor of recently meeting this incredible human being in person. Paulinha is a Diva Pop reference for us Northeasterners. A sad day for our forró!”, wrote the former BBB Elana Valenaria.

Singer Wesley Safadão posted a photo next to the singer and wrote:“May your passage be full of light Paulinha, and may all those who love you be comforted by God”, lamented Wesley Safadão.

“I grieve. OH MY GOD. I CAN’T BELIEVE IT. My beautiful! God wanted you close to him. To soothe the sky like your voice. You will never be forgotten. I love you forever!”said goodbye to Gretchen.

Paula de Menezes Nascimento Leca Viana was born in Simão Dias, Sergipe. Paulinha Abelha became a member of Calcinha Preta in 1998. She had left the band twice to focus on other projects, but returned and, since 2018, remained in the forró group.

Tierry, Xanddy and Leo Santana

The singers from Bahia, Tiarry, Xanddy and Léo mourned the artist’s death with comforting words. “Now you live with daddy from heaven my friend”, wrote the ex of Gabi Martins. “May the Lord receive her in Your arms of love”, said the commander of Harmonia do Samba. “My condolences to all the family and friends”, reacted Liz’s dad in the stories.

Elana Valenaria

The engineer Elana, ex-BBB, revealed that she knew the singer and described her as a ‘amazing human being’.

Juliete Freire

The singer Juliette, champion of BBB21, also said goodbye to the singer of Calcinha Preta. The artist recalled that Paulinha marked generations.

Kally Fonseca

Kally Fonseca, lead singer of the band Cavaleiros do Forró, posted a photo of Paulinha in her feed and described part of her pain: “No floor, that’s all.”

Inês Brazil

Inês Brasil recognized the beauty and talent of the singer of Calcinha Preta. “Beautiful, talented and young voice. May God comfort the heart of the family”he said.

Eslô Marques

The social media management team of the ‘BBB22’ participant, Slovenia, also paid tribute and spoke of the feeling of being from the Northeast and the loss for the region. “Every Northeasterner knows how much this recent loss will be missed by our culture and the Brazilian music industry.”

Ed Gama

Composer Ed Gama paid tribute through a video. He remembered one of the moments when the singer took him to the stage. Check out:

Wesley Safadão

Safadão wished love and light in the face of the loss of the singer. The artist also offered solidarity to fans, friends and family.

Simone and Simaria

The duo Simone and Simaria said goodbye to the singer with a photo and the phrase “Rest in peace Paulinha”.

I was honored to recently meet this incredible human being in person. Paulinha is a Diva Pop reference for us Northeasterners. A sad day for our forró! My condolences to family and friends. Lots of light for our Bee! #Grief ???????????? ???? pic.twitter.com/spkasCOsSh — ELANA ☀️ (@ElanaValenaria) February 23, 2022 My Northeast is in mourning because one of the greatest voices of forró left us today. Paulinha Abelha marked generations, including mine, and it is with her music and charisma that she will always be remembered. My condolences to the family, fans and friends. Rest in peace, Paulina. — Juliette (@juliette) February 23, 2022

