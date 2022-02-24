Central Bank: Servers make another stoppage

The servers of the BC (Central Bank) scheduled for this Thursday (24) a stoppage for 4 hours asking for a salary readjustment. The demonstration is scheduled between 2 pm and 6 pm. According to Fábio Faiad, national president of Sinal (National Union of Central Bank Employees), if the claims are not accepted, the servers plan to go on strike indefinitely from March 9.

Currently, the salaries of Central Bank analysts vary between R$ 19,197.06 (minimum remuneration) and R$ 27,369.67 (maximum remuneration).

The demonstration was approved by the assembly, which had more than 90% of valid votes, according to Sinal.

According to Sinal, the objective of the mobilization is the salary readjustment of the servers, as well as the restructuring of the careers of analysts and technicians of the BC, which would be demands without financial impact. The estimate is to have 70% adherence.

What do BC servers want?

The category wants a 26.3% readjustment and some non-salary items with no financial impact (recognition of BC positions as exclusive to the State according to article 247 of the Constitution, increase in the independence and prerogatives of civil servants in their work).

They also call for restructuring the careers of analysts and technicians. The mobilization took shape after Congress approved the 2022 Budget with R$ 1.7 billion intended for readjustments to the civil service. The amount was separated from the articulation of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but should be destined only to federal police, federal highway police and employees of Depen (National Penitentiary Department).

In January, Bolsonaro sanctioned the Budget, keeping the money reserved for the readjustment. The measure, however, has not yet started to take effect, as it depends on acts of the government itself.

On Tuesday (22), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, presented a new proposal to use the amount of R$ 1.7 billion set aside in the Budget and somehow serve the civil service.

The proposal that is currently in the hands of the president provides for the granting of a benefit of R$ 400, to be incorporated into the food stamp, that is, without being subject to taxation (free of income tax).