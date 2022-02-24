Chamber approves project that allows supply, by SUS, of medicine with indication of use different from that approved by Anvisa | Politics

The Chamber of Deputies concluded this Wednesday (23) the vote on a project that allows medicines recommended by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec), even with a different indication of use given by Anvisa, to be provided by the Single System. of Health (SUS).

Created in 2011, Conitec advises the Ministry of Health on guidelines on the use of medicines and also on clinical protocols to be adopted throughout the country.

The proposal originates in the Senate, where it was approved in April of last year. In the Chamber, the basic text was voted on in July 2021. Since then, the analysis of the highlights (possible changes in the text) was being postponed due to lack of agreement. This Wednesday (23), all highlights were rejected.

With the conclusion of the vote in the Chamber, the text goes to the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Currently, the legislation prohibits the SUS from paying for a product or clinical and surgical procedure not authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The bill says that are excluded from this ban:

medicines and products in which the indication of use is different from that approved in the registration of anvisa provided that its use has been recommended by Conitec “demonstrated scientific evidence on efficacy, accuracy, effectiveness and safety”, and that are standardized by the Ministry of Health;

medicines and products recommended by Conitec and acquired through international multilateral organizations, for use in public health programs of the Ministry of Health.

Critics of the matter fear that the change will open a gap for the political use of the body and cite episodes in which the Jair Bolsonaro government wanted to approve drugs with no proven effectiveness to combat Covid.

Deputy Samuel Moreira (PSDB-SP) criticized the change and says that the proposal “practically cancels the package insert for medicines”.

“It makes no sense to remove Anvisa’s attribution. Why are we going to remove Anvisa’s attribution, which gives us security. Nothing against Conitec. But why are we going to remove Anvisa’s attribution? This withdrawal makes no sense. They are practically canceling the They are saying: ‘look, the package inserts for the medicines no longer have any guidance, they no longer make sense'”, said the toucan.

In the same vein, Bira do Pindaré (PSB-MA) called the proposal an “aberration”.

“It is absurd that this proposal comes to the plenary of this House. We have already won this debate. The population has already understood. The population has asked for vaccination [contra a Covid-19], which the president is against. To this day, the president says he has not been vaccinated. I even have doubts, because he is capable of lying just to make waves with his cheerleading, his fans. And then they bring this debate here, insisting on chloroquine”, said the deputy.

Pompeo de Mattos (PDT-RS) also took a stand against the project and said that the deputies in favor of the text “want to kill Anvisa”.

“We are in favor of science. Science does research, discovers a drug, rules through the leaflet. Anvisa examines with its technicians, agrees, recognizes the drug, approves it and puts it on the market. And now, they will say that this medicine, which the manufacturer said is for that disease, which Anvisa recognizes, it can be for another disease, for another type of treatment. This is denialism. That’s what they did with chloroquine. Chloroquine is for one thing, but they wanted to supply it to someone else. It is not suitable”, declared the pedestrian.

The project also intends to expand the dissemination of rules for the inclusion of new drugs in the SUS, especially those that assess economic viability.

A 1990 law already says that, for the incorporation, exclusion or alteration of medicines, products and procedures adopted in the public health network, the government must consider “scientific evidence” and the “comparative economic evaluation of the benefits and costs in relation to technologies”. ” already used.

The proposal determines that the methodologies used, when analyzing the feasibility of including new technologies and the costs generated, need to be defined in a regulation and “widely disseminated”.

According to the text, the Ministry of Health will have to provide transparency “including with regard to cost-effectiveness indicators and parameters used in combination with other criteria”.