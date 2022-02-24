Chamber approves text-base of project that legalizes casino, animal game, bingo and horse betting | Politics

The Chamber of Deputies approved at dawn on Thursday (24), by 246 to 202, the basic text of a bill that legalizes the so-called “games of chance” – such as bingo, casino and animal game.

Parliamentarians still need to analyze the so-called highlights (suggestions for changes in the text). This analysis is expected to take place on the morning of this Thursday (24). After this stage, the proposal will be forwarded to the Senate.

The proposal authorizes the practice and exploitation in Brazil of:

casino games;

bingo games;

video bingo games;

online games;

animal game;

betting on horse racing (turf).

The text revokes a 1946 law that prohibits the exploitation of games of chance throughout the national territory, in addition to provisions of the Criminal Misdemeanors Act that establishes penalties for the practice.

Currently, the Criminal Misdemeanors Act treats gambling as misdemeanors, with a simple prison sentence of three months to one year and a fine. In the case of animal game, the penalty is simple imprisonment, from four months to one year and a fine.

According to the project, the Ministry of Economy will be responsible for formulating policies to organize the gaming and betting market, in addition to inspecting and supervising the exploitation of these activities in Brazil.

The approved text originates from a proposal presented in 1991. The vote was preceded by a series of meetings this Wednesday (23) between the rapporteur, deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE), and party leaders, to adjust the project.

The last version of Carreras’ report was filed at 9:25 pm, when the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in favor of the project, was already announcing the discussion of the text.

The project faced resistance, mainly from opposition parties and parliamentarians from the evangelical bench. The government freed its bench to vote as it wished.

“The government releases its base, not least because it has parties that have different understandings, and the President of the Republic will maintain his veto prerogative if the project goes through and arrives for its consideration”, said the deputy leader of the government Evair de Melo (PP -ES).

oriented vote against the PT, Republicans, PSC, PSOL and Patriota parties.

guided in favor of the text: União Brasil, PP, PSD, MDB, PSDB, PDT, Solidarity, PTB, Novo, PCdoB and Cidadania.

The project’s rapporteur, Deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE), cited calculations that estimate that the Illegal games in Brazil move more than R$ 27 billion a yearsurpassing by almost 60% the official ones, which generate R$ 17.1 billion.

The deputy also said that the legalization of gaming in Brazil could raise around R$20 billion a year in taxes, generate more than 200,000 new jobs, in addition to formalizing 450,000 jobs.

On the other hand, Deputy Henrique Fontana (PT-RS) stated that the approval of the project is a kind of “one-off investment” in an area and will not stimulate the generation of jobs in the country.

“First, we are not voting here for the legalization of just one type of game, which would be, for example, the animal game. Here we have 40 pages for a broad, general and unrestricted legalization of all gambling in Brazil. Second, what generates employment in a society is the purchasing power of the population, it is wages, it is jobs that feed the domestic market, and not a kind of one-off investment in an area like this, which is highly controversial,” said Fontana.

Regarding the fact that gambling has become something pathological for gamblers, the addiction to gambling (ludopathy), the rapporteur states that the ban does not inhibit the practice.

Carreras says that “it is not the fact that gambling is illegal that will prevent the pathological gambler from gambling, just as no other addiction ceases to exist because it is prohibited”.

“In this way, we understand that regulation can be an efficient instrument to trigger alerts in relation to abusive practice, even favoring the imposition of limits and controls on the actions of individuals”, declares the rapporteur.

For the coordinator of the Evangelical Parliamentary Front, deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante (União Brasil-RJ), the vices generated by gambling affect the lives, mainly, of the “poorest, the retired”.

“This vote today affects, in particular, the lives of the poorest, the retirees, who are the first to develop the compulsion, the addiction to gambling. Dear colleagues, if gambling were good, they would be called gambling The name itself says what it is: gambling”, said the deputy.

Still, according to Cavalcante, the approval of the project is a “disaster for the families of Brazilians”.