Chamber approves use of drugs with indication different from that provided by Anvisa

The Chamber of Deputies approved on Wednesday (23) a Senate bill that allows the Unified Health System (SUS) to prescribe and apply drugs with an indication of use different from that approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The text, originally presented by the then senator Cássio Cunha Lima (PB), goes to the President of the Republic for sanction.

The change is valid only if the indication of a different use is recommended by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec). According to the project, scientific evidence on the efficacy, effectiveness and safety of the drug for the new use must be demonstrated, with standardization in a protocol established by the Ministry of Health.



–Continues after advertising–

The original bill (PLS 415/2015) was approved by the Senate in April last year. The proposal had passed the Science and Technology Commission (CCT) in 2016 and, in 2019, it had been distributed to the Social Affairs Commission (CAS), where it was ready for a vote. With the covid-19 pandemic and the suspension of committee meetings, in 2021 the project was taken directly to the Plenary for voting.

In the Chamber, the matter was renumbered as PL 1.613/2021. The basic text was approved by the deputies in December last year. In Wednesday’s session, the reviewing House rejected the highlights presented and concluded the vote on the proposal.

What does the project say?

The article details the administrative procedure necessary for the incorporation of drugs or procedures by the SUS. At Conitec, the distribution to the rapporteur of the process must respect the specialization and technical competence required for the analysis of the matter.

The text allows the use of medication or product recommended by the commission and purchased through international multilateral organizations, such as the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). They can be used in public health programs of the Ministry of Health and related entities.



–Continues after advertising–

The adoption of the drug or procedure by the SUS depends on an economic evaluation. In other words, the technology needs to demonstrate benefits and costs that are economically comparable to other therapies already incorporated. According to the project, the methodologies used must be widely publicized, including in relation to cost-effectiveness parameters.

The Chamber rejected all the highlights presented to the text. One of them intended to exclude the possibility of the SUS prescribing and applying drugs with an indication of use different from that approved by Anvisa, as well as buying from multilateral organizations a drug recommended by Conitec.

In the Senate, PLS 415/2015 was reported by Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE). For him, the regulation of technological incorporation is essential for the proper functioning of public health systems.

With Camera News Agency

Related