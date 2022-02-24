Check out the best foods that help prevent osteoporosis

Taking care of food is necessary to prevent several diseases, and in the case of osteoporosis it is no different. Especially if you have a family history of the disease, it is important to know how to eat to avoid or at least delay the arrival of this condition in your life. Check out some tips for that below.

See also: Osteoporosis – What is it, cure, symptoms, treatment, causes

osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a disease in which a person progressively loses bone mass, making them more porous. When this occurs, the bones weaken and become more and more prone to fracture.

This disease is more common in women over age 45 and is a condition that evolves over time. Furthermore, on average 50% of women and 20% of men over 50 years old end up having an osteoporotic fracture in their lifetime, which is a considerably high number.

Therefore, it is important to know how to avoid this disease from an early age so that you do not have to live with its consequences in the future. That said, food can be a determining factor in this prevention. Here are some foods you should avoid and others that can help you with this.

Avoid these foods

Among the foods that can harm bone health, and consequently cause osteoporosis, is red meat when consumed in large quantities, as it affects bone density. In addition to this, alcoholic beverages also damage bones when consumed in excess, just like soda. To top it off, salt and caffeine also weaken bones.

Foods that should be part of your diet

To have a good diet for the bones, it is important to consume foods rich in calcium and vitamin D. In this sense, choose cooked vegetables, as these when eaten raw affect the absorption of their nutrients in the body, and dark green vegetables, which are rich in calcium.

Some also interesting foods are milk and its derivatives, due to the large amount of calcium they contain.

In addition to these, fish such as salmon, tuna and sardines are good choices, as they have a lot of vitamin D, also found in eggs, beef liver and oilseeds. Finally, vegetables like beans, chickpeas, peas and lentils are great for the bones because of their high protein content.