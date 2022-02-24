Check out the translation of football expressions that can be said by Vtor Pereira on Corinthians

Corinthians announced the arrival of Vítor Pereira as the club’s new coach this Wednesday. After Sylvinho’s resignation, the position was occupied by interim Fernando Lázaro, for a period of three weeks.

as reported by my wheel, the coach must bring four members of his current commission: two assistants, a physical trainer and an observer, who does the work of analyst. The club, it is worth remembering, has a fixed technical group, which must remain under the command of the new commander. Pereira’s contract with the Parque São Jorge team is valid until December 2022.

Thinking about the official presentation and future press conferences, the my wheel separated for you, Corinthians fan, a guide of expressions that will help you understand the speeches of the Portuguese coach. See below!

Expressions translated from Portuguese from Portugal to Brazilian Portuguese

game expressions

adepts : fans

: fans spa : locker room

: locker room out of play : off-side

: off-side Goal : goal

: goal Goal : the goal post

: the goal post lawn : lawn

: lawn corner kick: corner kick

Positions on the field

Goalkeeper : goalkeeper

: goalkeeper Latch : marker steering wheel

: marker steering wheel Medium : midfielder

: midfielder Advanced: attacker

