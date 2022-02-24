Check out the translation of football expressions that can be said by Vtor Pereira on Corinthians

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago News Comments Off on Check out the translation of football expressions that can be said by Vtor Pereira on Corinthians 0 Views

Corinthians announced the arrival of Vítor Pereira as the club’s new coach this Wednesday. After Sylvinho’s resignation, the position was occupied by interim Fernando Lázaro, for a period of three weeks.

as reported by my wheel, the coach must bring four members of his current commission: two assistants, a physical trainer and an observer, who does the work of analyst. The club, it is worth remembering, has a fixed technical group, which must remain under the command of the new commander. Pereira’s contract with the Parque São Jorge team is valid until December 2022.

Thinking about the official presentation and future press conferences, the my wheel separated for you, Corinthians fan, a guide of expressions that will help you understand the speeches of the Portuguese coach. See below!

Expressions translated from Portuguese from Portugal to Brazilian Portuguese

game expressions

  • adepts: fans
  • spa: locker room
  • out of play: off-side
  • Goal: goal
  • Goal: the goal post
  • lawn: lawn
  • corner kick: corner kick

Positions on the field

  • Goalkeeper: goalkeeper
  • Latch: marker steering wheel
  • Medium: midfielder
  • Advanced: attacker

See more at: Corinthians coaches and Vtor Pereira.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

What are the chances of conflict turning into World War 3?

Vladimir Putin Photo: EPA / BBC News Brazil Let’s cut to the chase: are we …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved