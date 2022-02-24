China opposes sanctions against Russia, says US is responsible for Ukraine crisis

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the measures being taken inflame the crisis and leave Vladimir Putin without many options.

The spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of ChinaHau Chunying, criticized the sanctions imposed by the U.S and the nato Against the Russia, this Wednesday, the 23rd. According to her, this decision inflames the crisis in Ukraine and leaves Vladimir Putin without many options, not being the best way to solve the problems. Chunying also objected to the US and NATO having deployed offensive weapons close to Russian territory, and asked the question “Have they ever thought about the consequences of cornering a great power?” The advances in tension between the US, Russia and Ukraine, made China seek a balance between its alliance with Moscow and the fact that it is a global power that presents itself as responsible. For her, the Americans are mainly responsible for the crisis in Ukraine, as they are “putting more fire to the fire while pointing the finger at other people who were trying to put out the fire”.

Chunying, who is harshly critical of US sanctions policy, also compared the way China has positioned itself during that time to that of the US government. “Unlike the US, which is sending weapons, raising tensions and raising the possibility of war, China has been urging all parties to respect and value each other’s legitimate security concerns. We have made efforts to resolve the issue through negotiations and consultations to protect regional peace and stability,” said the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman. Regarding the actions of Vladimir Putin, neither Hau Chunying nor another representative in China made a direct statement. The same happened in 2014, when they did not recognize Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. The peninsula had been ceded to Ukraine in the Soviet era, and its annexation was Moscow’s reprisal for installing a pro-Western government in Kiev.