Chinese rover finds translucent glass spheres on the far side of the moon

There are small spheres of translucent glass in the dust on the far side of the Moon. The spheres were identified amid images produced by the rover Yutu-2, from China, and could contain important information about the past of our natural satellite – including the composition. mantle and past impacts. Although the rover was unable to collect data, the marbles could be important objects of future research.

The spherules found by Yutu-2 are between 15 and 25 mm long. This does not make them unique, as glass spheres measuring up to 40 mm were already found on the lunar surface during the Apollo 16 mission. Those of the new discovery appear to be translucent or semi-transparent, with a glassy sheen; another four spherules were found, but the study team could not confirm whether they are also translucent.

Glass spherules found by the Yutu-2 rover (Image: Reproduction/Xiao et al., Science Bulletin, 2022)

To form glass, the silicate material needs to be exposed to high temperatures. This happened on the Moon in the past during the period of intense volcanic activity, which resulted in the formation of volcanic glass — but on the other hand, glass can also be formed by impacts from small objects, such as meteorites, that generate very high heat. And indeed, a team of scientists led by Zhiyong Xiao, a planetary geologist, suggests that this is the process behind the spherules.

How the glass spheres on the Moon may have formed

The other four spherules were found near newly formed impact craters, suggesting that perhaps they formed during meteorite impacts on the Moon’s surface. On the other hand, it is also possible that they were there all along, buried. under the surface; later, meteorite impacts hollowed them to the surface.

Even so, the team believes the most plausible explanation is that they formed from anorthosite, a volcanic glass. They would have melted after impact, and then formed translucent spherules. “Collectively, the peculiar morphology, geometry, and local context of the glass globules are consistent with anorthosite impact glasses,” the authors wrote.

The Yutu-2 rover is part of the Chang’e 4 mission (Image: Reproduction/CNSA/CLEP)

If this is the case, the objects could be considered the lunar equivalent of tektites, small glass objects formed when materials present on Earth are melted and sprayed through the air. Then they solidify and return to the ground in spheres, as if they were larger versions of the spherules found on the Moon. If the spherules are tektites, it is possible that they are common on the lunar surface.

It is not possible to know for sure the origins of objects without studying their composition, but the authors consider that there are interesting possibilities for future research. “As the first discovery of macroscopic, translucent glass globules on the Moon, this study predicts that globules will be abundant on the lunar plateau, providing promising targets for collecting samples that reveal the early history of impacts on the Moon,” they concluded.

The article with the results of the study was published in the journal Science Bulletin.

Source: Science Bulletin; Via: Science Alert