Corinthians maintains an idea established for years by the director when looking for Vitor Pereira

Corinthians announced on Wednesday the hiring of Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira, the first foreigner to work at the club in 17 years. The change in the direction of the choices, however, does not contradict a norm established by the club’s football director, Roberto de Andrade.

“Coach who doesn’t speak Portuguese in the middle of the season is complicated. Until he learns the language and communicates well, you’ve already wasted a lot of time”, said a few times in conversation with reporters the then president of the club in 2016, when there were doubts about who would replace Tite in charge of the team – questioning that came back months later with the dismissal of Cristóvão Borges.

At the time, the name most talked about in Timão was that of Colombian Reinaldo Rueda, who came from a good job with Atlético Nacional, champions of Libertadores, and painted as a respectful substitute for Tite.

Conversations with him and any other South American were suspended until the end of the year, when Timão thought he could give a foreigner enough time to adapt to Brazil.. The problem there was the lack of financial settlement with Rueda, which paved the way for Fábio Carille to start his career in the position.

A follower of this idea until recently, president Duilio Monteiro Alves was surprised by the knowledge presented by the European coaches with whom he spoke to occupy the position left by Sylvinho at the beginning of the month. The idea of ​​the foreigner ended up planted there.

To make everything go together, the Portuguese emerged as the rare option that does not require linguistic adaptation, although some quick phrases side by side need repetition to be understood. O match ended up being perfect with Vítor Pereira.

