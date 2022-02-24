Covid-19: England stops isolating infected citizens

The measure is part of a new strategy to combat the pandemic, which proposes living with the disease, as is done with the flu.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this Monday (21) the end of mandatory isolation in England for people infected by Covid-19, a key measure in his new strategy to combat the pandemic, which proposes living with the virus. illness, as with the flu.

– We already have enough levels of immunity to move from protecting people through government interventions to vaccines and treatments as a first line of defense. Restrictions have a major cost to our economy, our society, our mental well-being and our children’s opportunities and we don’t have to keep paying that price any longer,” he said.

The end of isolation for people infected with Covid-19 takes effect on Thursday (24). However, until April 1st, it is recommended to stay at home in case of a positive test. On that day, tests to detect the coronavirus will no longer be free, except for the elderly or vulnerable.

Johnson highlighted that the pandemic is not over, but that 71% of adults have received three doses of one of the Covid-19 vaccines in the UK, 93% of the population over 70 years old.