Covid-19: new French vaccine is 100% effective against hospitalizations and severe cases, according to manufacturers

Vaccine showed in its initial studies 100% efficacy against hospitalizations and severe cases of the disease.

A new vaccine against covid-19 developed by French pharmaceutical Sanofi in partnership with the British laboratory GSK has been shown to be 100% effective against hospitalizations and severe cases of the disease after applying two doses, according to the manufacturers.

According to the partial results released on Wednesday (23/2) and which have not yet been published, the immunizing agent is slightly more than 50% effective for symptoms of covid.

Data were obtained in the third phase of clinical trials. According to Sanofi, they are “in line with expected effectiveness in an environment dominated by worrisome variants”.

Thus, the drugmaker announced that it will apply for formal approval of the vaccine in the United States and the European Union.

