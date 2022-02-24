Covid-19: new French vaccine is 100% effective against hospitalizations and severe cases, according to manufacturers

23 February 2022 Updated 5 hours ago

Vaccine showed in its initial studies 100% efficacy against hospitalizations and severe cases of the disease.

A new vaccine against covid-19 developed by French pharmaceutical Sanofi in partnership with the British laboratory GSK has been shown to be 100% effective against hospitalizations and severe cases of the disease after applying two doses, according to the manufacturers.

According to the partial results released on Wednesday (23/2) and which have not yet been published, the immunizing agent is slightly more than 50% effective for symptoms of covid.

Data were obtained in the third phase of clinical trials. According to Sanofi, they are “in line with expected effectiveness in an environment dominated by worrisome variants”.

Thus, the drugmaker announced that it will apply for formal approval of the vaccine in the United States and the European Union.

If the immunizer is authorized, it will be the end of a long journey for both pharmaceutical companies responsible for its production, since the initial forecast was that the drug would start being marketed in mid-2021.

The vaccine was one of four that received billions of dollars in funding from Operation Warp Speed, a program created in May 2020 by the administration of former US President Donald Trump to accelerate the development of immunizations against Covid-19.

the vaccine

Sanofi’s immunizer uses recombinant protein technology with adjuvant. This technique uses a slightly modified version of the virus protein, called an S or Spike, to trigger the immune system.

According to its manufacturers, it could be used as a booster dose combined with other vaccines made with messenger RNA or adenovirus.

“In participants who received a primary series of an already authorized mRNA or adenovirus vaccine, the Sanofi-GSK booster vaccine induced a significant increase in neutralizing antibodies across all vaccine platforms and age groups,” reads the statement released by the manufacturers in fourth.

According to the executive vice president of Sanofi Vaccines, Thomas Triomphe, the immunizer demonstrates universal ability to increase protection among people of all ages already vaccinated with two doses of other vaccines.

“We also observed robust efficacy of the vaccine as a primary series in today’s challenging epidemiological environment. No other Phase 3 efficacy study has been conducted during this period with so many variants of concern, including Omicron, and the efficacy data obtained is similar to the clinical trials of other vaccines already authorized”, said the executive in the note released by the company.

delays and setbacks

Sanofi and GSK laboratories have faced a long journey in recent months to present positive results for their vaccine.

Originally, the companies had hoped to announce the positive results in mid-2021. But the date was pushed back by six months due to an error in the vaccine dosage.

At the end of last year, the delivery of the data was postponed again due to difficulties in finding people who had never been infected with covid-19 to participate in the tests.

Sanofi also abandoned a previous vaccine project based on messenger RNA technology, the same used by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna immunizers.

Before these setbacks, the European Union had closed a contract and ordered more than 300 million doses of vaccine from the French drugmaker.

With the announcement of the positive results, there is hope that Sanofi’s immunizer can attract interest from Europeans who have not yet been vaccinated.

Many of the citizens who are still reticent say they are skeptical of messenger RNA technology, despite the overwhelming evidence about its effectiveness and safety.

The release of the data also caused excitement in the markets, and Sanofi’s share price rose nearly 1.5% on the Paris Stock Exchange in mid-trade.