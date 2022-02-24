Cruzeiro wins, advances in the Copa do Brasil and earns R$ 1.5 million

Cruzeiro didn’t give chance to chance and thrashed Sergipe 5-0, at Estádio Batistão, in Aracaju, for the first phase of the Copa do Brasil. Despite playing for the tie to advance to the stage, Raposa did not want to take risks and sought the goal all the time. With goals from Edu, João Paulo, Thiago and Vitor Roque (twice), the biggest champion of the tournament will face Tuntum, from Maranhão, in the next stage.

Due to the size of Cruzeiro, the triumph over Sergipe may seem little, but it shows the fans how the club’s 2022 is really different. In the last two seasons, Raposa passed the first phase with draws. Classifying without difficulty is already a great evolution.

Who did well: Vitor Roque

In a journey where Waguininho didn’t do well, the boy Vitor Roque took the opportunity very well. The 16-year-old came in after the break and set the Cruzeiro attack on fire. The two goals rewarded the good performance against Sergipe.

Who was bad: Kaio Wilker

At no time did Sergipe show that they would be able to beat Cruzeiro, but in the 27th minute of the first half they had a great opportunity to open the scoring. Kaio Wilker received inside the area, but he finished badly. The home team forward was easily marked by the Cruzeiro defenders.

Cruzeiro game: quiet victory

It wasn’t a great performance by Cruzeiro, but it was enough to beat Sergipe without too many difficulties. Due to the volume of play, Raposa could have made it 1-0 in the first half. The offensive momentum did not diminish at any point in the match. Even with the goal in the 6th minute of the final stage, Paulo Pezzolano’s team continued to play in the attack and could even have scored more than the other four goals.

More BRL 1.5 million in the account

Cruzeiro received R$ 1.27 million just for participating in the first phase of the Copa do Brasil. With the classification to the next stage, Raposa will receive another R$ 1.5 million. Very important money for the Cruzeiro season.

Here comes the Tutum

In the next phase, Cruzeiro will face the unknown Tuntum. The Maranhão team was founded in June 2021 – that is, just over eight months ago – and plays in the Copa do Brasil for the first time. In the debut, on Wednesday afternoon, Tuntum beat Volta Redonda-RJ by 4 to 2. By drawing, the field command belongs to the Maranhense team.

Pause before the classic

Cruzeiro has no game scheduled for Carnival. Opportunity for coach Paulo Pezzolano to work with the team for the classic against Atlético-MG. Raposa’s commitment, against the biggest rival, is on March 6, at Mineirão, with the field command of the alvinegra team.

DATASHEET

Sergipe 0 x 5 Cruzeiro

Reason: 1st round of the Copa do Brasil

Place: Batistão, in Aracaju (SE)

Date and time: February 23, 2022, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Douglas Schwengber da Silva (RS)

Auxiliaries: Leirson Peng Martins and Lúcio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

VAR: it does not have

Yellow cards: Matheus Silva E Silvio (SER)

goals: Edu at 6′, João Paulo at 23′, Thiago at 27′ and Vitor Roque at 38′ and 41′ minutes into the second half

Sergipe: John Gabriel; Márcio Lima (Sílvio, at 12 of the 2nd), Lazzarini, Lomar and Gilmar; Matheus Silva (Ageu, at 14 of the 1st), Diego Aragão and Doda (Fabiano, at 25 of the 2nd); Matheus de Paula (Adailson, at 12 of the 2nd), Hiago (Kaio Felipe, at 25 of the 2nd) and Kaio Wilker. Technician: Daniel Neri.

Cruise: Rafael Cabral, Rômulo, Lucas Oliveira, Eduardo Brock, Rafael Santos; Willian Oliveira, Machado (Pedro Castro, at 15 of the 2nd), João Paulo (Fernando Canesin, at 34 of the 2nd), Giovanni (Matheus Bidu, at 15 of the 2nd); Waguininho (Vitor Roque, at halftime) and Edu (Thiago, at 22nd of the 2nd). Technician: Paul Pezzolano.