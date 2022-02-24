Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Plunges 9% on Ukraine Military Action, Cardano Erases One-Year Gains, $100 Billion Evaporates from Market

Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies were hit hard along with US stock futures as Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the start of a “special military operation” at 11:57 pm GMT yesterday. Donbass region in eastern Ukraine.

Despite Putin saying in a speech broadcast on Russian state television that he did not plan to occupy the country, investors have started a new wave of liquidation of risky asset positions. Bitcoin dropped 9% overnight and returned to trading in the $34,000 region, considered an important support (area with a lot of buying interest). At 7 am, the cryptocurrency is rebounding and is trading at $35,482.96.

As is common in times of crisis, so-called altcoins (cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin) take the worst and are trading sharply down, with Ethereum (ETH) falling 12.5% ​​to $2,381.75 and various assets. from the top 100 by market value, depreciating around 20% considering the price of 24 hours ago.

Among the most valuable cryptos, the worst result is Cardano (ADA), which plummets 17.3% to $0.76. It had been about a year since the last time the cryptocurrency had traded at this price. Now, almost all of the 2021 gains have been erased and the ADA loses the 7th position in the rankings to Solana (SOL), which loses “only” 10% today.

Smaller cryptos tumble even stronger, with Ecomi (OMI) and Convex Finance (CVX) down 23%, followed by Theta Network (THETA), Curve DAO Token (CRV) and Loopring (LRC), which operate lower around 20%. %

In the crypto market as a whole, about $100 billion has evaporated. The plunge in prices frustrated the plans of traders who were hopeful of yesterday’s rally and opened long positions in margin and futures trades. As the market turned in the opposite direction, its guarantees were eroded and resulted in a loss of US$ 242 million hours after the announcement of the attacks in Ukraine, according to the tool Coinglass.

Analysts see no direct relationship between the conflict in Eastern Europe and cryptocurrencies, apart from a resulting movement of risk aversion. After the authorization of the attacks in Ukraine, for example, Dow Jones futures fell 2.35%, S&P500 futures fell 2.32%, and Nasdaq futures were down 2.72%.

Crude oil was skyrocketing, with the price of Brent expiring in April quoted at US$ 100.07 a barrel. In a further setback for cryptos, rising commodity prices also put pressure on inflation, raising the possibility of rising interest rates in the US. Higher interest rates often affect the attractiveness of risky assets.

“It’s hard to imagine the Fed going back on its March rate hike plans,” said Matthew Dibb, COO and co-founder of Stack Funds. “There is no doubt that inflationary pressures will also arise from a rise in commodity prices. Russia and Ukraine remain some of the biggest exporters of various precious metals and agricultural products.”

Experts remain cautious and avoid projecting scenarios for Bitcoin, but point out that a cooling of the crisis with the subsequent application of sanctions against Russia could benefit cryptoassets.

According to some analysts, the scenario could make Russians accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrencies as a means of circumventing economic blocks, taking advantage of the anonymous nature of blockchain technology.

The finance ministry works to settle differences with the central bank, which is against the legalization of cryptocurrencies, to free up digital assets as investment vehicles.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 35,482.96 -8.9% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,381.75 -12.5% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 337.12 -11.7% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.643220 -13% Solana (SOL) US$ 81.52 -10%



Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

Ecomi (IMO) US$ 0.00356494 -23.7% Convex Finance (CVX) $16.79 -23.1% Theta Network (THETA) $2.35 -20.7% Curve DAO Token (CRV) $1.97 -20.2% Loopring (LRC) US$ 0.651150 -20.1%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 33.56 -1.58% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 44.17 -3.93% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 39.00 0% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 39.01 0% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 11.94 -2.13% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 9.47 -1.45% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 6.80 +1.34%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (24):

Ukraine suspends use of electronic money after Russian offensive begins

Ukraine’s central bank banned issuing e-money and replenishing e-wallets after the invasion of Russia.

The National Bank of Ukraine announced a series of resolutions on Thursday in connection with martial law now in effect across the country.

Among them, the bank ordered “suspend e-money issuers, replenish e-wallets with e-money, and distribute e-money to e-money-issuing banks.”

It is unclear whether the measure extends to cryptocurrencies or other digital currencies. Last year, the central bank received permission to issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

It is possible that, in this context, the Russian central bank refers to fiat currency in digital format in digital bank accounts, for example.

The orders also suspend the foreign exchange market; limit withdrawals from consumers’ bank accounts; and prohibit the withdrawal of foreign currency from customer accounts.

The Sandbox announces construction of a Brazilian city in the metaverse

The Sandbox (SAND) announced yesterday the beginning of the development of a virtual Brazilian city in the metaverse.

The environment, called Sports Land, will be focused on sports, so that users can practice football and other modalities in scenarios inspired by Brazil.

The project comes in partnership with the Brazilian game studio Hermit Crab, specialized in sports-themed mobile games. In his portfolio, he brings works for the European football teams Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester City.

“I am pleased to collaborate with the Hermit Crab studio to expand our ecosystem presence across the South American and Latin American regions and bring diverse lifestyle and sports-inspired cultural experiences into The Sandbox open metaverse.” stated, in a note, Sébastien Borget. COO and co-founder of The Sandbox.

The launch of the Brazilian city in the metaverse is scheduled to take place in 2022.

