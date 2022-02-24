CS:GO: Amid Conflict, Imperial Will Reassess Permanence in Poland | cs:go

Undergoing a training period in Warsaw, Poland, Imperial’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team will re-evaluate its stay in the country after Russia begins a special military operation in eastern Ukraine. in contact with ge Cleber “Ferrer”, the team’s manager, stated that the team is waiting for guidance from local authorities to make a decision.

— We do not have any information from those responsible for Kinguin themselves. [local de treinamento usado pelo time] about an alert in the country or here in Warsaw. We’ll reassess in the morning,” Ferrer said.

1 of 1 Imperial CS:GO team players — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Imperial CS:GO team players — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

+ CS:GO: “My city is being bombed”, says s1mple

+ Esports players lament Russia’s attack on Ukraine

“We hope that this will be resolved soon and that unnecessary damage will not be caused and lives will not be lost in both countries,” he added.

The team is at the Kinguin Esports Performance Center in Warsaw, capital of Poland, a country that borders Ukraine. The city is about 800 km from Kiev, where explosions have been reported by international agencies.

On social media, team members spoke out. Fernando “fer” questioned “what are you doing in Poland at a time like this”. Lincoln “fnx” wrote for the team to “get your foot in it”. Ricardo “boltz” published a news that Poland is “ready to give weapons to Ukraine”. Coach Luis “peacemaker” created a poll asking whether or not the team should cancel the bootcamp.

In addition to Imperial, MIBR is also present in the same facilities. Sought by the report, a representative of the organization said that they are finding out about the situation.