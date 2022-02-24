Deadline to declare the Income Tax starts on March 7; see Revenue rules – 02/24/2022 – Market

The deadline for submitting the 2022 Income Tax return will begin at 8:00 am on March 7. Taxpayers have until 11:59 pm on April 29 to report to the IRS. Those who are required to declare and delay pays a minimum fine of R$ 165.74, which can reach 20% of the tax due in the year.

According to the agency, 34.1 million statements are expected this year. Last year, 34.168 million documents were delivered. The program to complete the IR will also be released on March 7, when the deadline for declaration begins. To download it on the computer, the citizen must access the Revenue website and go to My Income Tax. This year, the submission of declarations starts later than in previous years. In addition, the IRS will not release the IR program before the deadline, for taxpayers who prefer to fill in the data before the deadline begins.

On March 3, IR services will be enabled in the gov.br account. Starting this Friday (25), you will need to have a silver or gold level to access the e-CAC. On March 7, the programs will be made available, either by computer or application, and the reception will begin. From the 15th, the pre-filled declaration will be made available.​

Among the novelties this year is the possibility that all declarations can already be filled in automatically. Before, this option was only available to those who have a gov.br account. The normative instruction with the rules for the declaration is expected to be published this Friday (25).

Workers, retirees and public servants who received taxable income of more than BRL 28,559.70 in 2021 will be required to declare the IR, which gives BRL 2,379.97 per month. Values ​​received from salary, retirement and rents, for example, are considered taxable income. See below for all the rules.

According to the IRS, emergency aid is taxable income. If the person received in 2021, in addition to the salary, an emergency aid and the sum exceeded R$ 28,559.70, he is obliged to declare.

Refund will be paid in five lots

Whoever declares the Income Tax and has the IR to be refunded will enter one of the five batches of payment of the amounts. The deposit of the money in the account informed in the declaration will begin in May and end in September. The taxpayer who declares before, without any errors in the document, receives the refund in advance.

The first batch, however, is intended for citizens who have priority guaranteed by law to receive the refund. Rather, they receive: elderly people over 80, taxpayers between 60 and 79, taxpayers with a physical or mental disability or serious illness and professionals whose main source of income is teaching.

Check the refund payment schedule:

1st batch: may 31st

June 30 3rd batch: July 29

July 29 4th batch: August, 31

August, 31 5th batch: September 30th

See who is required to declare income tax in 2022

Who received taxable income above R$ 28,559.70. Emergency aid is taxable income

Taxpayer who obtained exempt, non-taxable or taxed exclusively at source income above BRL 40 thousand

Obtained a capital gain on the sale of assets or rights subject to tax

Those who obtained capital gain tax exemption on the sale of residential real estate, followed by the acquisition of another residential property within 180 days

Who carried out operations on Stock, Commodity, Futures and Similar Exchanges

Who had, as of December 31, 2021, had possession or ownership of assets or rights, including bare land, over R$300,000

had possession or ownership of assets or rights, including bare land, over R$300,000 The taxpayer who obtained gross income from rural activities above taxable income above BRL 142,798.50

Who wants to compensate, in 2021 or following years, for losses from rural activity from 2021 or previous years.

Anyone who became a resident of Brazil in any month and was in that condition on December 31

Payment of refund by PIX

This year, the refund payment can be made by PIX, as long as the taxpayer’s key is the CPF number of the holder of the declaration. That is, random PIX keys, with the phone number or email will not be valid for receiving the refund. According to the Revenue, it will also be allowed to make the payment of Darf by PIX, in the case of those who have tax to pay.

Contributor must have the main documents

As it is an annual adjustment with the tax authorities, the citizen must have proof of all income and expenses in the year 2021. It is also necessary to have documents that prove earnings and expenses of the dependents that appear in the declaration.

For the salaried worker, the INSS (National Social Security Institute) retiree and the self-employed person who provided services to companies in the past year, the main proof of income is the income report, which must contain all the amount received in the year, the social security discount, if any, and the IR that was withheld at source.

Companies, banks and other institutions are obliged to make the report available until the 28th of this month, under penalty of paying a fine. In the case of companies, the value is R$ 41.43 per document. Anyone who does not receive the report by the deadline must apply to the human resources department.

Anyone who will include dependents in the income tax return such as children, husband or wife, parents, grandparents or other dependents allowed by legislation to pay less tax or have a greater refund must have the CPF of each of them, even for those who have a few months to live. . The IRS requires the document number since 2019.

In order to declare expenses that warrant deduction, such as children’s school and health expenses, you must have payment receipts. In the case of education, the declared value is annual, but the deduction is limited according to the Internal Revenue Service’s rules, which should be released soon.

For health expenses on medical appointments, exams and dentists, for example, the deduction is made with the receipts of payments from the previous year, informing the name and CPF number of the professional or clinic. If you did not get the receipt on the date of the procedure, it can be issued this year.

INSS report to declare retirement is now available

The INSS (National Social Security Institute) income report is now available. Access to the document can be done through the website or application at Meu INSS. For this, you must have a password to access the gov.br system.

There are still two other ways to make the query without needing a password. One of them is through the website extractir.inss.gov.br. For this, the insured must inform the benefit number, date of birth, full name and CPF number.

The other possibility to get the extract is through the Helô chat. To have access to the document, the person must confirm their personal data with the chat attendant.

The INSS income report must also be used by retirees and pensioners who will be reporting their children and grandchildren as dependents. The holder will have to inform all income received by the dependent, in addition to assets and rights, such as current accounts and financial investments.