Deaths from Covid fall for the 1st time in 2022 across the state of SP

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), said that, for the first time, the number of deaths from Covid-19 has dropped across the state, after the peak of cases caused by the Ômicron variant. The decrease in the death rate recorded in the last epidemiological week was 11%, consolidating the downward trend in hospitalizations and deaths.





“This drop consolidates the trend of reducing hospitalizations and deaths. Vaccination was largely responsible for preventing the Ômicron variant from causing large-scale mortality in São Paulo. Thousands of lives were spared”, said Doria.

The seven-day moving average of deaths recorded this Wednesday (23) was the lowest this month of February, with 212 new deaths. The peak of deaths this year was on February 8, when the state recorded a moving average of 288 deaths.





Hospitalizations and deaths

According to the State Secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn, the occupancy rate of the Covid ICU in the state is 56% and, in Greater São Paulo, 54%.

“The government’s expectation is that the drops will continue in the coming days, as a result of the advance of vaccination in the state. Our goal is to further expand vaccine coverage with the third dose, which currently has about 20 million people vaccinated, and reduce the number of absentees with the second dose”, stated Gorinchteyn.

Compared to the peak caused by the Ômicron variant, São Paulo presents a 46% reduction in the total number of hospitalized patients. On January 28, the state had 11,541 people in ward and ICU beds.

Among the total number of patients admitted to the ward this year, the reduction compared to the peak, which occurred on January 27, was 52%. The highest number of admissions to intensive care units occurred on February 3, and the reduction so far is 38%.

New admissions to infirmary and ICU beds in São Paulo have dropped in the last three epidemiological weeks. The state currently has 6,220 people hospitalized, 2,540 in intensive care units and 3,680 in wards. The reduction in new admissions in the last week was 27.9%.





Mandatory use of mask

Faced with the reduction in the number of deaths, the Scientific Committee evaluates the mandatory use of a mask. There is still no specific date for the fall of the equipment, but the measure has been studied by the agency.

Coordinator Paulo Menezes said that the state is experiencing a phase of decline in infections, after the peak caused by Ômicron. Regarding the subvariant, the doctor said that impacts caused by the subvariant have not been observed worldwide. “In this way, we study the flexibility of this important protection instrument.”









childhood vaccination

Childhood immunization also advanced in São Paulo. According to the government, the state reached the mark of 65% of children aged 5 to 11 vaccinated. “We have strategies to rescue those children who have not taken the immunizations. All parents and grandparents know the importance of the vaccine”, stated Gorinchteyn.

The Government of São Paulo started this week the application of the second dose of CoronaVac in children who took this immunizer, 28 days after the application of the first dose.

The “Week E” of childhood vaccination against Covid-19 in schools takes place between the 19th and 25th of February. Municipalities that joined the campaign can vaccinate children with only a document of agreement from parents or guardians, who do not need to be present at the time of immunization.

São Paulo applied 2.7 million doses, according to data from this Wednesday’s Vaccinometer. By 1 pm, 3.84% of the children had already had a complete vaccination schedule.