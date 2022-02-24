Details on the return of GOL flights to Mendoza, Argentina

Boeing 737-800





As indicated on Tuesday, February 22, exclusively by our Argentine partner Aviacionline, GOL Linhas Aéreas had confirmed that it would resume its flights to Mendoza, Argentina from June. Now, this Wednesday, the 23rd, the company presents more details about its return to the destination.

Operated by GOL since 2015 and suspended in March 2020 due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic, the Guarulhos (GRU)-Mendoza (MDZ) route will once again include Brazilian, Argentine and other Customers from June 11, 2022 .These are direct flights with three round trips per week to and from the city of Argentina.

Renowned for its landscapes, which include mountains and wineries, and its production of famous strains, such as Malbec, Mendoza is at the foot of the Aconcagua. Very popular for winter tourism, due to the snow and the greater consumption of wines at this time of year, the city has activities and climate that can be enjoyed from January to December.

Passengers from both countries can earn Smiles miles on all segments flown with GOL, from origin to destination, as well as redeem tickets through the loyalty program.





Flight G3-7486 takes off from Guarulhos at 10:35 am, landing in Mendoza at 2:35 pm. Flight G3-7487 leaves the Argentine city at 3:20 pm and lands in Brazil at 6:50 pm, always on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, both outward and inbound.

The route will be operated by GOL with the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which, in an international configuration, has a capacity for 176 passengers.

“Mendoza is a traditional destination for GOL because it attracts loyal customers who often enjoy the attractions of the city and its region, and many others who dream of discovering its landscapes and immersing themselves in the wine culture. The practicality of this route, whether for Brazilian tourists or Argentines heading to Brazil, added to the comfortable and safe travel experience offered by the Company, make Guarulhos-Mendoza one of our most important and celebrated routes in South America”, says Randall Saenz Aguero, director of Alliances, International and Distribution at GOL.

Tickets for Mendoza, Argentina, are now available and can be purchased on the Company’s website and app, at GOL stores at airports, by calling the Relationship Center (0300 115 2121) and at travel agencies.

