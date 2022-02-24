Diego, from Flamengo, talks about the old ‘controversy’ with Vítor Pereira and sends a message to the coach | Diego | Victor Pereira | Fenerbahce | Corinthians

After several difficulties and refusals in the search for a new coach, Timão finally reached an agreement with coach Vítor Pereira, ex-Porto and Fenerbahce, with the news initially being announced by the presenter Neto, of the program ‘Os Donos da Bola’.

And, the next day, the official announcement finally took place, with President Duílio Monteiro Alves declaring that the Portuguese was the new coach of Corinthians. Now, the alvinegro club will have, for the first time, a European coach in charge, with the fans having high expectations in this regard.

Even in Europe, Vítor had the opportunity to work with Flamengo star Diego Ribas, who at the time played for Fenerbahce, and with whom he lived a controversy, which at the time, made headlines in Turkish football.

Diego talks about the experience of working with Vítor Pereira

At the time, Diego was one of the main names of Fenerbahce, which at the beginning of the 2015/2016 season, hired Vítor Pereira to command the team. And, according to the local press, the coach would have discarded the midfielder, who later ended up being hired by Flamengo.

However, years after the controversy, through his Twitter, Diego finally spoke out on the subject. After the Extra newspaper recalled the matter, Diego stated: