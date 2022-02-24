Direct Treasury: public bond rates operate mixed with already priced Selic high and Russia-Ukraine tensions

Treasury Direct public bond rates operate mixed this Wednesday (23). While interest rates on fixed-rate bonds fall, some inflation-linked bonds rise.

Cristiane Quartalori, economist at Banco Ourinvest, notes that not even with higher-than-expected inflation data and widespread highs among the groups, the yield curve advanced during the day. “This signals that the market already priced a higher Selic at the end of 2022,” she says.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the IPCA-15 accelerated again in February, standing at 0.99%, in the monthly comparison. The value surprised by being above the expected by the market consensus, which expected that the indicator would advance 0.85%, according to economists consulted by Refinitiv.

This is the biggest change for a month of February since 2016 (1.42%). In 12 months, the official preview of inflation is at 10.76%, above the 10.20% registered in the previous 12 months.

However, Cristiane clarifies that this low interest rate behavior may be punctual, because of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. According to the economist, the worsening of the conflict would imply in more inflationary pressures around the world, which could put even more pressure on interest rates in several countries.

Within the Treasury Direct, all rates on fixed-rate securities fell in the last update on Wednesday (23). The biggest drop was from the 2025 Fixed Rate Treasury which delivered an annual return of 11.32%, lower than the 11.43% seen yesterday.

The Fixed-rate Treasury 2029 and the Fixed-rate Treasury 2031, with semi-annual interest, had annual returns of 11.44% and 11.52%, below the 11.47% and 11.58% recorded on Tuesday (22) .

In inflation-linked bonds, only the 2026 IPCA+ Treasury rose with a real return of 5.40%, higher than the 5.38% seen yesterday.

While the Treasury IPCA+ 2035 and the Treasury IPCA+ 2045 retreated, both securities had a real return of 5.69% at 3:23 pm, lower than the 5.71% of the previous session.

Inflation-linked bonds, with semiannual interest, were stable.

Check out the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Wednesday afternoon (23):

IPCA-15

The highlight of the economic agenda is the official preview of inflation. In February, eight of the nine groups of products and services surveyed had a positive change. Only health and personal care retreated 0.02%, after rising 0.93% in January.

The biggest change (5.64%) and the biggest impact (0.32 pp) came from the education group. Subsequently, the biggest impact came from the food and beverage group (1.20% and 0.25 pp), which accelerated in comparison with the previous month (0.97%), and transport, which rose 0.87% after falling of 0.41% in January and contributed with 0.19 pp in February.

Federal record collection

Also noteworthy was the federal collection, which grew 18.3% in January, a record value for the month. R$235.3 billion were collected in January, the best performance for the month in the inflation-corrected series, which begins in 1995.

According to the Revenue, the expansion is attributed to macroeconomic factors, but also to atypical collections and the rise in oil, which affects the payment of royalties.

The head of the Internal Revenue Service’s Center for Tax and Customs Studies, Claudemir Malaquias, said that the commodities sector also plays an important role in tax collection, in addition to royalties.

“If this performance (of the commodities) continue in 2022, we will also have an extraordinary performance in the collection from this sector, even if the economy has another growth rhythm”, he said.

external radar

Attention also to the United Nations General Assembly meeting, where members are meeting to discuss the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

according to The Guardianthe UN chief, former prime minister of Portugal António Guterres, said that “if the conflict in Ukraine expands, the world could see a scale and severity of needs not seen for many years”.

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, strongly warned that the crisis affects everyone: “What is happening now in eastern Ukraine should be a concern for everyone. For all of you. No one can be left out of this crisis.”

The US government has warned the Ukrainian president of a likely large-scale invasion of Russia within the next 48 hours, says Newsweek.

Related