Discovered spice that helps to lose weight and reduce fat in the liver

One seasoning Used in various dishes can have a great effect on the body. It is about cumin, whose consumption provides several health benefits. Among the main ones we can mention: aids in digestion, weight loss and improves heart health.

Researchers reported in the journal Human & Experimental Toxicology that the aroma of cuminaldehyde, the active ingredient in cumin, helps to burn calories, reduce fatigue and joint pain caused by fatty liver disease.

During the study, rats with liver fat were used and, for four weeks, they were exposed to the smell of cuminaldehyde. The result was a 110% drop in the increase in triglycerides, a 64% reduction in liver weight gain and a 56% reduction in total cholesterol compared to those who did not have contact with the substance.

Cumin for weight loss

Since the spice has antioxidant properties and helps fight liver fat, it also contributes to weight loss.

A study carried out with 88 overweight women showed that the consumption of the ingredient helps to control the scale. Those who consumed three grams of powdered spice with yogurt lost weight, while those who ate plain yogurt did not experience any significant weight loss.

One of the reasons for this phenomenon is related to the improvement of digestion, a fundamental process for those who want to eliminate fat.

It is worth noting that cumin has been used for years by those who suffer from irritable bowel syndrome, indigestion and other intestinal problems. That’s because the seasoning proved to be a strong ally in stimulating the digestive enzymes present in the intestine.