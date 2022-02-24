‘Do you want to kill me again?’, Lina vents after Lucas’ mistake

After Lucas got Lina’s pronoun wrong at the party this morning on “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Slovenia tried to talk to the artist about the incident. Minutes before the chat between the sisters, Lina cried a lot and was comforted by Tiago in the lollipop room.

Slovenia started the conversation sitting on Lina’s lap, but was quickly challenged by the artist. “You’re trying to ease his pain,” said Lina who then had her mouth covered by the participant.

Annoyed, Lina took her sister’s hand from her mouth and said: “Don’t cover my mouth!”.

“Never,” Slovenia said.

“But don’t cover my mouth,” Lina said. She continued, “Do you already know how much I cried?”

“No. Do you know how much I cried when I messed up? [o pronome]? I’ll say it again, I know it’s been a while, I know I learned, but I felt really bad,” Slovenia said.

Every time they do that, it’s like they ignore my existence. Do you know what this is? Linn da Quebrada

“I’ll never know,” Slovenia replied.

Maybe you’ll know if you look at me. To me. I’m asking you just look at me and don’t try to ease anyone else’s pain. Look at me, do you realize that I’m dying? before your eyes Linn da Quebrada

“I don’t know how to explain it yet. Really. I don’t have the words you do,” Slovenia said.

He continued: “I’m so happy with my mistake. And I’m very proud to say, ‘Mano, I was wrong, fuck.’ you took me in a long time ago, but take it from me now. Forget it, forget the people.”

When will you welcome me? When will my pain be worth anything? When will every time they kill me be worth something? Because every time they do that, it’s like they ignore my existence. I’m begging for my life. I’m screaming for my life. I screamed to the four corners, ‘I killed Junior’, and yet they still call him Lina da Quebrada, about being wrongly referred to in the masculine pronoun

“Never. Do you remember that since that day I haven’t killed you? Do you know why? Because even though mistakes weighed heavily on me, the way you never knew. That’s why I say, the way you died and the way I died, the people will never understand,” Slovenia said.

“But it’s been more than 30 days,” Linn snapped.

“I don’t know who makes mistakes and who doesn’t,” Slovenia said.

“I know who makes mistakes and how much I faked the pain and this embarrassment is no longer mine. Don’t try to ease the pain for anyone”, Linn argued.

“On the contrary, I am praising it,” replied Slovenia.

I don’t need praise. i need responsibility Linn da Quebrada

“I learned from you in the beginning, when you were light and willing,” Slovenia said.

“I still am,” Linn concluded.

At the beginning of the party with leader Lucas, Lina had sung her song, “Eu Matei o Júnior”, and celebrated the moment with the brothers. The track was made in partnership with Ventura Profana. A snippet of the song was quoted in a post in which Lina celebrates the name update in her documents.

