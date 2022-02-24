Doctors investigate whether drugs may have caused Paulinha Abelha’s injury

The medical team accompanying singer Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of Calcinha Preta, said that one possibility considered to explain the injury that left her in a coma is the use of medication. Paulinha is in a coma in the ICU of a hospital in Aracaju.

Initially, the singer had kidney problems, requiring dialysis. She was hospitalized on the 11th. Six days later, information came that the artist was in a coma.

In a press conference on Tuesday (22), doctors used the term “toxic-metabolic syndrome” to talk about the case. This means that some substance is circulating through her body causing “a cascade of inflammation or injury”.

The team has not yet been able to define precisely what substance is causing the problem. Paulinha used some medications, all supervised.

“When we talk about toxic-metabolic syndrome, it is because there is some substance circulating in the patient’s body that must be generating a cascade of organ damage. Any substance – whether prescribed or not – is a drug. But when Paula did, it was of a supervised character. We work, yes, with the possibility of some drug intoxication, there are tests in progress, we will confirm or deny it. At this moment, we don’t have that answer”, said the doctors.

“When we talk about toxicity, it is an aggressor. But it is not necessarily a toxin. We may be facing some prolonged medication”, added Ricardo Leite.

More severe coma scale

Yesterday, doctors also said that Paulinha is in the most serious stage of the scale that measures coma, but the situation is not irreversible. They also denied that she had a bacterium in her brain.

Paulinha is on a Glasgow scale of 3, considered more serious than coma. A healthy person has a Glasgow scale of 15. Intensivist André Luis Veiga, Ricardo Leite, the technical director of Hospital Primavera, and neurologist Marcos Aurélio Alves, participated in the conference.

“Coma is a reversible condition. We never talk about brain death. There is deep coma, which translates into severe brain injury, but there is no concept of irreversibility yet”, explains Marcos Aurélio.