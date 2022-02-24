dollar closes down, at R$ 5; Stocks close down

The dollar ended the day today with a loss, the fourth consecutive one, of 0.95% and quoted at R$ 5.004 on sale. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), closed the day down 0.78%, at 112,007.61 points – thus, the monthly variation had a loss of 0.12% and the annual one, of 6 .85%.

This is the lowest value of the dollar since June last year, the month in which the currency had its lowest price in 2021, at R$4.9049. Compared to last week, the dollar dropped 2.65%. Compared to January, the currency had a deceleration of 5.69% and, in relation to 2021, 10.26%.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

What drives the dollar down?

The dollar is on its fourth consecutive day of decline, as tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalate and worsen as Western countries react with economic sanctions against the Russian state.

In addition, the deceleration of the US currency is motivated by attractive interest rates. In Brazil, the IPCA-15, prior to inflation, rose 0.99% in February compared to January, the highest increase for the month in six years, as a result of the seasonality of education costs. The result was well above the advance expected by economists in a Reuters poll of 0.85%.

The market is also on the lookout for potential Senate votes on projects that try to reduce the rise in fuel prices.

Yesterday (22) the commercial dollar fell 1.08% and closed short at R$5.052 and the Ibovespa at 112,891.797 points, with an appreciation of 1.04%.

Ibovespa started the day on a high

The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange pointed to a slight drop this Wednesday, after rising at the opening, as the recovery on Wall Street lost steam, with the market attentive to the crisis in Ukraine.

Steelmakers and car rental companies weighed on the index, while oil, finance and energy sectors contributed positively. The market also digested higher-than-expected local inflation data in February.

At 12:25, the Ibovespa dropped 0.35% to 112,502.01 points. The financial volume was R$ 10.6 billion.

Caution returned to dominate the international scene at the end of the morning (Brasilia time). Amid uncertainty over a potential conflict, markets have been experiencing a volatile period in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, investors awaited the next steps to be taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said earlier that the country is open to diplomacy but will not compromise its security.

(With Reuters)