Dollar closes with the lowest value since June 2021; know how much – Economy

The fall in the dollar quotation moved the financial market abroad. (photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil) This Wednesday (2/23) was marked by agitation in the financial market with the fall of the commercial dollar, which closed the day quoted at R$ 5.004 on sale, having retreated to R$ 4.9980 in the morning. This is the lowest value of the American currency since June last year, when it had its lowest price in 2021, at R$ 4.9049.

at 11:45 am, the price of the currency dropped 0.89%, being traded at R$ 5.0080. As a result, the currency has dropped 2.65% since last week. If compared to January, there was a deceleration of 5.69% and, in relation to 2021, 10.26%.

With the dollar falling, the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), was down 0.82%, at 111,970.32 points, at 5:10 pm (Brasilia time).

The fall in the dollar quotation moved the financial market abroad. Analysts and investors monitor the crisis Ukraine and Russia, as the United States and other Western countries announced the first wave of sanctions against Moscow.

inflation

In Brazil, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) today released the IPCA-15, prior to the country’s official inflation, which accelerated to 0.99% in February, reaching 10.76% in 12 months, above 10.20% of the previous 12 months, driven by the increase in school fees.

Despite the dollar’s fall in recent weeks, the higher prices of commodities, especially oil, put pressure on an inflationary scenario that is still uncomfortable. Analysts have estimated that inflation tends to remain above 10% for a few more months.

The financial market raised its inflation estimate for 2022 for the sixth consecutive week, which rose from 5.50% to 5.56%, according to the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin released last Monday (21).