Dollar closes with the lowest value since June 2021; know how much – Economy

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on Dollar closes with the lowest value since June 2021; know how much – Economy 2 Views

person counting money
The fall in the dollar quotation moved the financial market abroad. (photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil)

This Wednesday (2/23) was marked by agitation in the financial market with the fall of the commercial dollar, which closed the day quoted at R$ 5.004 on sale, having retreated to R$ 4.9980 in the morning. This is the lowest value of the American currency since June last year, when it had its lowest price in 2021, at R$ 4.9049.

at 11:45 am, the price of the currency dropped 0.89%, being traded at R$ 5.0080. As a result, the currency has dropped 2.65% since last week. If compared to January, there was a deceleration of 5.69% and, in relation to 2021, 10.26%.

With the dollar falling, the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), was down 0.82%, at 111,970.32 points, at 5:10 pm (Brasilia time).

The fall in the dollar quotation moved the financial market abroad. Analysts and investors monitor the crisis Ukraine and Russia, as the United States and other Western countries announced the first wave of sanctions against Moscow.

inflation

In Brazil, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) today released the IPCA-15, prior to the country’s official inflation, which accelerated to 0.99% in February, reaching 10.76% in 12 months, above 10.20% of the previous 12 months, driven by the increase in school fees.

Despite the dollar’s fall in recent weeks, the higher prices of commodities, especially oil, put pressure on an inflationary scenario that is still uncomfortable. Analysts have estimated that inflation tends to remain above 10% for a few more months.

The financial market raised its inflation estimate for 2022 for the sixth consecutive week, which rose from 5.50% to 5.56%, according to the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin released last Monday (21).

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

BMW iX regenerates scratches and should reign among large electric SUVs – 02/24/2022

BMW announced the pre-sale of the iX electric SUV and sold the first 30 models …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved